KETCHUM — Registration for the city of Ketchum Recreation Department’s Summer Youth Recreation Program is now open. There will be two four-week sessions from June 12 to Aug. 8.
The Summer Youth Recreation Program will be open to children entering third grade and older and available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Activities will include Watch Me Grow gardening, golf, swimming, skateboarding, beginner and advanced mountain biking, ball sports, performing arts and more.
All-day Friday Adventures will be available at an extra cost, and registration will open at the beginning of each session. Planned activities include whitewater rafting on the Salmon River, bouncing on trampolines at JumpTime, swimming at Easley Hot Springs and more.
Some activities for the Summer Youth Recreation Program and all Friday Adventures have limited space; early registration is encouraged. To register, go to ketchumidaho.org/registration. Payment plans and scholarships are available.
For more information, call Julia Mace at 208-726-7820, ext. 6102, or email jmace@ketchumidaho.org. Se habla Español.
Canyon Springs hosts 2-lady Rock Chuck Tournament
TWIN FALLS — Canyon Springs Golf Course will host its annual two-lady best ball Rock Chuck Tournament at 9 a.m. May 11. The cost is $100 a team plus $26 cart fee.
Mail entries to Canyon Springs, PO Box 5492, Twin Falls, ID 83301.
For more information, call 208-734-7609.
Tuesday, April 30
Baseball
Glenns Ferry at Wendell, 4 p.m.
Golf
Wendell, Valley, Kimberly, Sun Valley Community School, Buhl vs Declo at River’s Edge
Softball
Notus at Glenns Ferry, 4:30 p.m.
Tennis
Minico at Burley 4 pm
Twin Falls at Wood River 4 p.m. Senior Day
Mountain Home at Canyon Ridge, 4 p.m.
