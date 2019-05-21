{{featured_button_text}}

Lady Hawks hold basketball camp

TWIN FALLS — The Canyon Ridge High School Lady Hawks will hold a basketball camp from 1 to 4 p.m. May 28 through 30 at the Canyon Ridge gym. Fifth- through 12th-grade girls are invited to attend.

The cost is $50 on the first day of camp. The fee includes a t-shirt basketball and player evaluation.

Coaches will be the Canyon Ridge women’s staff and the varsity Lady Hawk basketball players.

Clear Lake Ladies Invitational is Thursday

BUHL — The Clear Lake Ladies Golf Association will host a two-lady best ball tournament at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Clear Lake Country Club, 403 Clear Lake Lane, Buhl. There will be a continental breakfast at 8:30 a.m., a fish entrée lunch and tee prizes.

The cost is $45 per person, with carts $12 per person. The field is limited to the first 40 teams. Mail entries to Clear Lake Country Club Ladies Invitational, 403 Clear Lake Lane, Buhl, ID 83316.

