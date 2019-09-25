{{featured_button_text}}

Register for 5K Fun Walk with your dog

TWIN FALLS — C Sports Nation will hold a 5K Fun Walk to benefit the Humane Society and XrossWay Fitness at 8 a.m. Oct. 5 at Sunway Soccer Complex, 2700 East, south of Pole Line Road. Walk the course and stay for the after-party to meet sponsors and vendors.

Of course, your canine friend is invited to join the fun. There will be special recognition for those dogs that come dressed-to-impress and for the best bark. All dogs must be leashed at all times.

The cost is $40 per individual and $50 per family. Dogs get in free. Register before Sept. 15 and receive a free T-shirt. To register, go to csportsnation.org/c-run-events.

For more information, go to csportsnation.org.

NFL Flag Football comes to town Oct. 5

TWIN FALLS — C Sports Nation will hold NFL Flag Football for first- to sixth-grade boys and girls beginning Oct. 5, with Saturday morning games. Time and location have yet to be announced.

Upon joining the league, you will receive positive and inspiring coaching and an NFL-branded shirt and flags.

The cost is $75 per athlete. Get the early-bird special for $65. To register, go to csportsnation.org.

