Burley Open tennis tournament begins Friday
BURLEY — The Burley Open tennis tournament will take place Friday and Saturday, with the opening ceremony at 6 p.m. Friday at the courts, 1098 W. 17th St.
The tournament will have intermediate and advanced options for all divisions: men’s and women’s singles and doubles as well as mixed doubles. You must be at least 14 years old to participate.
The cost is $20 for singles and $36 for doubles groups. Proceeds will be donated to the city of Burley to help purchase windscreens.
To register, go to burleyopen.com.
