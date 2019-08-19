{{featured_button_text}}

Burley Open tennis tournament begins Friday

BURLEY — The Burley Open tennis tournament will take place Friday and Saturday, with the opening ceremony at 6 p.m. Friday at the courts, 1098 W. 17th St.

The tournament will have intermediate and advanced options for all divisions: men’s and women’s singles and doubles as well as mixed doubles. You must be at least 14 years old to participate.

The cost is $20 for singles and $36 for doubles groups. Proceeds will be donated to the city of Burley to help purchase windscreens.

To register, go to burleyopen.com.

