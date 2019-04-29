{{featured_button_text}}

Ketchum offers Summer Youth Recreation Program

KETCHUM — Registration for the city of Ketchum Recreation Department’s Summer Youth Recreation Program is now open. There will be two four-week sessions from June 12 to Aug. 8.

The Summer Youth Recreation Program will be open to children entering third grade and older and available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Activities will include Watch Me Grow gardening, golf, swimming, skateboarding, beginner and advanced mountain biking, ball sports, performing arts and more.

All-day Friday Adventures will be available at an extra cost, and registration will open at the beginning of each session. Planned activities include whitewater rafting on the Salmon River, bouncing on trampolines at JumpTime, swimming at Easley Hot Springs and more.

Some activities for the Summer Youth Recreation Program and all Friday Adventures have limited space; early registration is encouraged. To register, go to ketchumidaho.org/registration. Payment plans and scholarships are available.

For more information, call Julia Mace at 208-726-7820, ext. 6102, or email jmace@ketchumidaho.org. Se habla Español.Monday, April 29

Baseball

Declo at Filer, 4 p.m.

Golf

Canyon Ridge, Wood River, Twin Falls, Minico, Burley at Preston Invite (B/G)

Softball

Rimrock at Wendell, 4 p.m.

Declo at Filer, (2) 4 p.m.

Glenns Ferry at Notus, 4:30 p.m.

Tennis

Wood River at Sun Valley Community School 4:30

