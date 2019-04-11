Magic Valley YMCA offers spring basketball for 1st- to 4th-graders
TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley YMCA is taking registrations for the Spring Youth Basketball Program, open to first- through fourth-graders. Games will be held in the Y’s tennis building, 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls.
Practices will begin the week of May 6, with games held Saturdays from May 18 to June 29. There will be no games on May 25.
The cost is $45 for YMCA members and $65 for non-members. The registration deadline is April 22. Registrations after the deadline will be subject to availability and a $15 late fee.
Each participant will receive a T-shirt and will be guaranteed to play at least half of every game. The YMCA Youth Basketball Program is a developmental league focusing on participation, skill development, fun and making new friends.
Volunteer coaches are needed. If you are interested, call 208-733-4384. For more information, go to ymcatf.com.
Bill’s Place hosts 16th annual Golf Benefit
TWIN FALLS — Bill’s Place will hold its 16th annual Golf Benefit from 1 to 6 p.m. April 20 at the Twin Falls Golf Course, 545 Grandview Drive.
The cost is $60 per person, $240 per team of four and $100 to sponsor a hole — $340 per sponsor with four-person team. The price includes a free barbecue lunch.
Tuesday is the deadline for registration. The tournament is limited to the first 20 entries.
To register, call Ken Robinette at 208-733-9351 or email ken@sccap-id.org. Send money and team name to P.O. Box 671, Twin Falls, ID 83303.
Bill’s Place, a non-profit organization, is a supportive transitional home designed for young women who have successfully completed their programs with the Idaho Department of Corrections.
Ketchum offers Summer Youth Recreation Program
KETCHUM — Registration for the city of Ketchum Recreation Department’s Summer Youth Recreation Program will open Monday. There will be two four-week sessions from June 12 to Aug. 8.
The Summer Youth Recreation Program will be open to children entering third grade and older — available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Activities will include Watch Me Grow gardening, golf, swimming, skateboarding, beginner and advanced mountain biking, ball sports, performing arts and more.
All-day Friday Adventures will be available at an extra cost, and registration will open at the beginning of each session. Planned activities include whitewater rafting on the Salmon River, bouncing on trampolines at JumpTime, swimming at Easley Hot Springs and more.
Some activities for the Summer Youth Recreation Program and all Friday Adventures have limited space; early registration is encouraged. To register, go to ketchumidaho.org/registration. Payment plans and scholarships are available.
For more information, call Julia Mace at 208-726-7820, ext. 6102, or email jmace@ketchumidaho.org. Se habla Español.
Apply for Golden Eagle Spring Golf Fling
TWIN FALLS — Apply by April 19 for the Golden Eagle Spring Golf Fling which will be April 26 at the Canyon Springs Golf Course. This four-person scramble is presented by the College of Southern Idaho Golden Eagle Booster Club and Swire Coca-Cola.
The entry fee is $60 per player and includes green fees, cart, range balls and a barbecue dinner. All teams must fill out a registration form and pay in advance.
The field is limited to the first 25 paid teams. To sign up, call Harold Johnson at 208-316-5526 or email vmhljohn@cableone.net.
Wednesday, April 10
Basebal
l
Wendell at Buhl, 4 p.m.
Golf Buhl, Filer, Kimberly, Wendell, Gooding vs Declo at Rupert CC
Twin Falls, Minico, Burley at Gate City (B)
Castleford, Hagerman, Valley, Sun Valley Community School vs Oakley/RR at Rivers Edge
Tennis
Burley at Twin Falls, 4 p.m.
Sun Valley Community School at Gooding 4 p.m.
Mountain Home at Minico 4 p.m.
Jerome at Century 4 p.m.
Track & Fiel
d
Valley, Camas, Sun Valley Community School Carey at ISDB Host, Gooding 2 p.m.
