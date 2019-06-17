Pickleball classes available this week
TWIN FALLS — If you want to learn how to play pickleball, Twin Falls Parks and Recreation will offer classes this week. The first class will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, the second from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday. Paddles and balls will be available.
The cost is $15. To register, call 208-736-2265.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.