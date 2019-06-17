{{featured_button_text}}

Pickleball classes available this week

TWIN FALLS — If you want to learn how to play pickleball, Twin Falls Parks and Recreation will offer classes this week. The first class will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, the second from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday. Paddles and balls will be available.

The cost is $15. To register, call 208-736-2265.

