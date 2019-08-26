Magic Valley Amateur golf event
The 2019 Magic Valley Amateur will be Aug. 31 to Sept. 2 at the Twin Falls Golf Club. The format will be stroke play with an entry fee of $90 per player. To sign up, call the Twin Falls Golf Club at (208) 733-3326 or visit twinfallsgc.com for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.