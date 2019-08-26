{{featured_button_text}}

Magic Valley Amateur golf event

The 2019 Magic Valley Amateur will be Aug. 31 to Sept. 2 at the Twin Falls Golf Club. The format will be stroke play with an entry fee of $90 per player. To sign up, call the Twin Falls Golf Club at (208) 733-3326 or visit twinfallsgc.com for more information.

