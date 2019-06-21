Alumni football opportunity
TWIN FALLS — Any high school football alums in the Magic Valley who want to take part in full-contact football will have the opportunity this fall. Alumni Football USA is looking to set up games for graduates of Twin Falls, Canyon Ridge, Filer, Buhl, Kimberly, Wood River, Minico, Burley, Jerome, Gooding, Wendell, Shoshone, Declo and other local schools.
Games will take place in late August and early September. Preparation will begin with team meetings July 13. Times and places are to-be-announced.
If you are interested in playing, call Bob Cazet at 707-322-7650 or go to alumnifootballusa.com.
Buhl Sagebrush Days Fun Run
Buhl will hold a fun run/walk for Sagebrush Days on July 4, beginning at 8 a.m. There will be 5K and 10K runs and a 5K walk. The races will begin and end in the parking lot of Furniture Room at 1104 Main Street.
Registration before June 30 is $20 per person of $60 per family, and registration the day of the race is $25 per person and $80 per family.
Registration forms are available at the Buhl Chamber of Commerce, and you can register online at magicvalleytiming.com. Make checks payable to Buhl Key Club. There will be awards for the top three male and female overall winners and the top male and female in each age group.
Contact race director Steve Kaatz for more information at (208) 543-8576 or Spkaatz@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.