Local schedule

Volleyball

Gooding, Filer at Ice Breaker Tournament at South Fremont

North Gem/Jackpot at Hansen, 1 p.m.

Twin Falls Christian Academy at Ashton, ID. Tournament

Boys Soccer

Jerome at LaGrande, OR

Wood River at McLoughlin, OR,

Girls soccer

American Falls at Burley, 11 a.m.

