Local schedule
Volleyball
Gooding, Filer at Ice Breaker Tournament at South Fremont
North Gem/Jackpot at Hansen, 1 p.m.
Twin Falls Christian Academy at Ashton, ID. Tournament
Boys Soccer
Jerome at LaGrande, OR
Wood River at McLoughlin, OR,
Girls soccer
American Falls at Burley, 11 a.m.
