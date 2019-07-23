{{featured_button_text}}

High school football officials needed

The Idaho High School Activities Association 4th District needs high school football officials. Training and meetings will begin soon, and the State Rules Clinic is scheduled for July 30. All coaches will meet at 6 p.m. and all officials at 7 p.m. that day at Canyon Ridge High School, 300 North College Road W.

Anyone interested in officiating this fall must attend this meeting. For more information, call Kenny Lively at 208-731-8919.

High school volleyball coaches and officials clinics

High school volleyball rules clinics for coaches and officials will be held July 30-Aug. 1 at Canyon Ridge High School. The clinic for coaches will be July 30 at 6 p.m., and the clinic for officials will be Aug. 1 at 6 p.m. Contact Laurie Howard with any questions at (208) 308-6335.

