Bill’s Place hosts 16th annual Golf Benefit
TWIN FALLS — Bill’s Place will hold its 16th annual Golf Benefit from 1 to 6 p.m. April 20 at the Twin Falls Golf Course, 545 Grandview Drive.
The cost is $60 per person, $240 per team of four and $100 to sponsor a hole — $340 per sponsor with four-person team. The price includes a free barbecue lunch.
April 16 is the deadline for registration. The tournament is limited to the first 20 entries.
To register, call Ken Robinette at 208-733-9351 or email ken@sccap-id.org. Send money and team name to P.O. Box 671, Twin Falls, ID 83303
Bill’s Place, a non-profit organization, is a supportive transitional home designed for young women who have successfully completed their programs with the Idaho Department of Corrections.
Magic Valley YMCA offers spring basketball for 1st- to 4th-graders
TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley YMCA is taking registrations for the Spring Youth Basketball Program, open to first- through fourth-graders. Games will be held in the Y’s tennis building, 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls.
Practices will begin the week of May 6, with games held Saturdays from May 18 to June 29. There will be no games on May 25.
The cost is $45 for YMCA members and $65 for non-members. The registration deadline is April 22. Registrations after the deadline will be subject to availability and a $15 late fee.
Each participant will receive a T-shirt and will be guaranteed to play at least half of every game. The YMCA Youth Basketball Program is a developmental league focusing on participation, skill development, fun and making new friends.
Volunteer coaches are needed. If you are interested, call 208-733-4384. For more information, go to ymcatf.com.
Saturday, April 6 Baseball
Horseshoe Bend at Wendell (2), 10 am
Buhl Mid-Season Classic
Buhl vs Bear Lake 10 am at Buhl
Kimberly vs Teton, 10 am at Kimberly
South Fremont vs American Falls, 12:15 pm
Filer vs New Plymouth 12:15 pm at Kimberly
American Falls vs Teton 2:30 pm at Buhl
Filer vs Bear Lake 2:30 pm at Kimberly
Buhl vs South Fremont, 4:45 pm at Buhl
Kimberly vs New Plymouth 4:45 pm at Kimberly
Softball
Burley at Hillcrest (2), 11 am
Jerome at Preston (2), 1 pm
Lady Dawg Spring Classic at Kimberly
Shelley vs Filer 10 am Field 1
South Fremont vs Buhl 10 am Field 2
Kimberly vs Wood River 12 pm Field 1
Teton vs Buhl 12 pm Field 2
South Fremont vs Filer 2 pm Field 1
Shelley vs Wood River 2 pm Field 2
Kimberly vs Teton 4 pm Field 1
Rodeo
District VI High School Rodeo, Filer 12 pm
Tennis
Pocatello at Burley 11 am
Track & Field
Kimberly, Boise Relays
