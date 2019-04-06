{{featured_button_text}}

Bill’s Place hosts 16th annual Golf Benefit

TWIN FALLS — Bill’s Place will hold its 16th annual Golf Benefit from 1 to 6 p.m. April 20 at the Twin Falls Golf Course, 545 Grandview Drive.

The cost is $60 per person, $240 per team of four and $100 to sponsor a hole — $340 per sponsor with four-person team. The price includes a free barbecue lunch.

April 16 is the deadline for registration. The tournament is limited to the first 20 entries.

To register, call Ken Robinette at 208-733-9351 or email ken@sccap-id.org. Send money and team name to P.O. Box 671, Twin Falls, ID 83303

Bill’s Place, a non-profit organization, is a supportive transitional home designed for young women who have successfully completed their programs with the Idaho Department of Corrections.

Magic Valley YMCA offers spring basketball for 1st- to 4th-graders

TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley YMCA is taking registrations for the Spring Youth Basketball Program, open to first- through fourth-graders. Games will be held in the Y’s tennis building, 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls.

Practices will begin the week of May 6, with games held Saturdays from May 18 to June 29. There will be no games on May 25.

The cost is $45 for YMCA members and $65 for non-members. The registration deadline is April 22. Registrations after the deadline will be subject to availability and a $15 late fee.

Each participant will receive a T-shirt and will be guaranteed to play at least half of every game. The YMCA Youth Basketball Program is a developmental league focusing on participation, skill development, fun and making new friends.

Volunteer coaches are needed. If you are interested, call 208-733-4384. For more information, go to ymcatf.com.

Saturday, April 6 Baseball

Horseshoe Bend at Wendell (2), 10 am

Buhl Mid-Season Classic

Buhl vs Bear Lake 10 am at Buhl

Kimberly vs Teton, 10 am at Kimberly

South Fremont vs American Falls, 12:15 pm

Filer vs New Plymouth 12:15 pm at Kimberly

American Falls vs Teton 2:30 pm at Buhl

Filer vs Bear Lake 2:30 pm at Kimberly

Buhl vs South Fremont, 4:45 pm at Buhl

Kimberly vs New Plymouth 4:45 pm at Kimberly

Softball

Burley at Hillcrest (2), 11 am

Jerome at Preston (2), 1 pm

Get the latest sports news and scores sent to your email inbox

Lady Dawg Spring Classic at Kimberly

Shelley vs Filer 10 am Field 1

South Fremont vs Buhl 10 am Field 2

Kimberly vs Wood River 12 pm Field 1

Teton vs Buhl 12 pm Field 2

South Fremont vs Filer 2 pm Field 1

Shelley vs Wood River 2 pm Field 2

Kimberly vs Teton 4 pm Field 1

Rodeo

District VI High School Rodeo, Filer 12 pm

Tennis

Pocatello at Burley 11 am

Track & Field

Kimberly, Boise Relays

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments