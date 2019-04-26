{{featured_button_text}}

Ketchum offers Summer Youth Recreation Program

KETCHUM — Registration for the city of Ketchum Recreation Department’s Summer Youth Recreation Program is now open. There will be two four-week sessions from June 12 to Aug. 8.

The Summer Youth Recreation Program will be open to children entering third grade and older and available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Activities will include Watch Me Grow gardening, golf, swimming, skateboarding, beginner and advanced mountain biking, ball sports, performing arts and more.

All-day Friday Adventures will be available at an extra cost, and registration will open at the beginning of each session. Planned activities include whitewater rafting on the Salmon River, bouncing on trampolines at JumpTime, swimming at Easley Hot Springs and more.

Some activities for the Summer Youth Recreation Program and all Friday Adventures have limited space; early registration is encouraged. To register, go to ketchumidaho.org/registration. Payment plans and scholarships are available.

For more information, call Julia Mace at 208-726-7820, ext. 6102, or email jmace@ketchumidaho.org. Se habla Español.

Friday, April 26

Baseball

Wood River at Jerome, 11:30 a.m. (completion of earlier game)

Wood River at Minico, (2) 3 p.m.

Gooding at Challis-Mackay, (2), 3 p.m.

Declo at Wendell, (2) 4 p.m.

Rodeo

District V High School Rodeo, Shoshone 7 pm

District VI High School Rodeo, Burley 7 pm

Softball

Buhl at Kimberly, (2) 4 p.m.

Wood River at Minico, (2) 3 p.m.

Jerome at Preston, (2) 3 p.m.

Tennis

Jerome, Canyon Ridge, Twin Falls, Wood River, Sun Valley Community School at Capital Invite

Track & Field

Jerome, Twin Falls, Minico, Kimberly, Wood River, Buhl at Skyview

Canyon Ridge, Burley at Tiger/Grizz 3 pm

