High school football officials needed

TWIN FALLS — The Idaho High School Activities Association 4th District needs high school football officials. Training and meetings will begin soon, and the State Rules Clinic is scheduled for Tuesday. All coaches will meet at 6 p.m. and all officials at 7 p.m. that day at Canyon Ridge High School, 300 North College Road W.

Anyone interested in officiating this fall must attend this meeting. For more information, call Kenny Lively at 208-731-8919.

High school volleyball coaches and officials clinics

High school volleyball rules clinics for coaches and officials will be held Tuesday to Aug. 1 at Canyon Ridge High School. The clinic for coaches will be Tuesday at 6 p.m., and the clinic for officials will be Aug. 1 at 6 p.m. Contact Laurie Howard with any questions at (208) 308-6335.

Gooding fall sports registration

GOODING — The Gooding Recreation District is holding fall sports registration for football, soccer and cheer. The cost is $60 for tackle football for fifth and sixth grades, $40 for flag football for second to fourth grades, $25 for soccer for kindergarten to sixth grade and $25 for cheer for kindergarten to sixth grade plus $50 for a uniform.

To register, call Smokey Legarreta at 208-539-0710 or email 21statechamps86@gmail.com.

