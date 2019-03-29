Try 3 months for $3

Friday, March 29

Baseball Wood River vs Caldwell, 1 p.m. at Bucks Bags Boise

Jerome vs Blackfoot, 1 p.m. at Bucks Bags Vallivue

Burley vs South Albany, Ore., 1 p.m. at Bucks Bags Borah

Burley vs Meridian, 10:30 a.m. at Bucks Bags Borah

Canyon Ridge vs Skyline, 3:30 p.m. at Bucks Bags Rodeo Park Nampa

Canyon Ridge vs Lakeland, 10:30 a.m. at Bucks Bags Rodeo Park Nampa

Minico vs Middleton, 10:30 a.m. at Bucks Bags Capital

Wood River vs Reynolds, 10:30 a.m. at Bucks Bags Boise

Twin Falls vs South Salem, 1 p.m. at Bucks Bag

Twin Falls vs Capital, 3:30 p.m. at Bucks Bag Capital

Softball

Jerome vs Centennial, 9 a.m. at WTP, Ridgevue

Jerome vs Thunder Ridge, 11 a.m. at WTP Nampa

Gooding vs Thunder Ridge, 9 a.m. at WTP, Nampa

Gooding vs Centennial, 3 p.m. at WTP, Ridgevue

Canyon Ridge vs Borah, 3 p.m. at WTP, Ridgevue

Twin Falls at Lakeland, 10 a.m. at WTP, Mountain View

Twin Falls vs Mountain View, 4 p.m. at WTP, Mountain View

Rodeo

District VI High School Rodeo, Filer 7 p.m.

Magic Valley YMCA offers spring basketball for 1st- to 4th-graders

TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley YMCA is taking registrations for the Spring Youth Basketball Program, open to first- through fourth-graders. Games will be held in the Y’s tennis building, 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls.

Practices will begin the week of May 6, with games held Saturdays from May 18 to June 29. There will be no games on May 25.

The cost is $45 for YMCA members and $65 for non-members. The registration deadline is April 22. Registrations after the deadline will be subject to availability and a $15 late fee.

Each participant will receive a T-shirt and will be guaranteed to play at least half of every game. The YMCA Youth Basketball Program is a developmental league focusing on participation, skill development, fun and making new friends.

Volunteer coaches are needed. If you are interested, call 208-733-4384. For more information, go to ymcatf.com.

Ladies Spring Opener is April 4

TWIN FALLS — The Ladies Golf Association is hosting their Spring Opener April 4 at the Twin Falls Golf Club. Breakfast, costing $10, will be at 10 a.m. with golf following at 11 a.m.

All women interested in playing ladies golf events at the Twin Falls Golf Club are welcome. Dues will be accepted April 4.

To sign up, call the pro shop at 208-733-3326.

