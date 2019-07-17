High school football officials needed
The IHSSA 4th District is in need of high school football officials. Anyone interested should contact Kenny Lively at (208) 731-8919. Training and meetings will begin soon, and the IHSSA State Rules clinic is scheduled for July 30 at Canyon Ridge High School. All coaches will meet at 6 p.m., and all officials will meet at 7 p.m. Anyone interested in officiating this fall needs to attend this meeting.
Magic Valley Amateur golf event
The Magic Valley Amateur will be at the Gooding Golf Course on Wednesday, July 24 and Thursday, July 25. The cost is $65 without a cart, and includes two continental breakfasts, lunch on Thursday and tee prizes. There will be a shotgun start at 9 a.m. To register, call the Gooding Golf Course at (208) 934-9977 or Rosemary at (208) 961-0007.
Gooding fall sports registration
GOODING — The Gooding Recreation District is holding fall sports registration for football, soccer, and cheer. Tackle football registration for fifth and sixth grade is $60 per person, flag football for second through fourth grade is $40, soccer for kindergarten to sixth grade is $25, and cheer for kindergarten through sixth grade is $25 plus $50 for a uniform. To register, call Smokey Legarreta at (208) 539-0710 or email at 21statechamps86@gmail.com.
Twin Falls golf tournament
TWIN FALLS — The 12th Annual Friends of the Muni golf tournament benefiting the Twin Falls Community Foundation will be July 20 at the Twin Falls Golf Club. The event has an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start, and the entry fee is $75 per player, which includes green fees, carts and dinner, or $340 per team. There will also be raffle tickets for various prizes, including a 2020 season pass. To sign up, contact (208) 733-3326 or visit the club at 545 Grandview Drive.
Register for basketball skills camp
JEROME — Triple Threat Basketball will host a skills camp July 17 to 19 at the Jerome Recreation Facility, 2032 S. Lincoln Ave. There will be shooting, ball handling, game awareness, defense and more skills taught.
The schedule is as follows:
- K to second grades — 2 to 3:30 p.m.
- Third to sixth grades — 4 to 6 p.m.
- Seventh to 12th grades — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
The cost is $59 for kindergarten to second grades and $69 for third to 12th grades. The price includes a camp shirt and a frozen yogurt.
To register, call or text 435-720-3739 or go to stgtriplethreat.com/summer-camps.
Register for Chuck Gates Junior Golf Tournament by July 17
KETCHUM — The city will sponsor the 16th annual Chuck Gates Junior Golf Tournament at 1 p.m. July 19 at the Big Wood Golf Course, 115 Thunder Trail, Ketchum. Some golf experience is necessary. Flights of three, six and nine holes are available. The cost is $15 which includes a barbecue following the tournament.
To register, call John Kearney 208-726-7820 or email jkearney@ketchumidaho.org by 4 p.m. July 17. Volunteer scorers are needed; call Kearney directly.
Jerome two-person golf scramble approaches
JEROME — The Jerome Country Club will host a two-day, two-person golf scramble and best ball tournament July 20 and 21 at 649 Golf Course Road. The entry fee is $140 per team. There will be men’s, women’s and couples’ flights with a $10,000 minimum payout.
To register, call the Jerome Country Club at 208-324-5281.
Swing for a Cure is July 18
BUHL — Clear Lake Country Club will host a two-lady best ball golf tournament at 9 a.m. July 18 at the golf course, 403 Clear Lake Lane. The entry fee is a $5 to $20 donation for women’s health. There will be a shotgun start.
To sign up, call 208- 543-4849 or visit the country club.
Register for Jerome Wrestling Camp
JEROME — Jerome High School will host its Wrestling Camp from July 24 to 26, taught by Chris Bono — head coach of the University of Wisconsin. The price is $145 and $160 for on-site registration. Team pricing is available.
To register, go to twwrestling.org. For more information, call Seth at 435-406-4073 or email wrightseth17@gmail.com.
