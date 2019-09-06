NFL Flag Football Combine is Sept. 14
TWIN FALLS — C Sports Nation will host an NFL Flag Football Combine for boys and girls in grades 1 to 6. It will take place from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 14 at XrossWay Fitness Center, 1385 Parkview Drive, Twin Falls.
Youth will be tested on the 20-yard dash, the 5/10/5 shuttle, vertical, broad jump, medicine ball throw and open position drills.
The cost is $7 per athlete. To register, go to csportsnation.org.
Golf scramble is Sept. 21
JEROME — The Rotary Club of Jerome will host its 31st annual Four-Person Golf Scramble at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at 93 Golf Ranch. Proceeds will go to support Rotary’s annual Christmas Basket Project.
The entry fee is $65 per person which includes a barbecue dinner following the tournament.
Buhl Public Library golf fundraiser is Sept. 21
BUHL — The Buhl Library Foundation has organized Tee Off for Books, the eighth annual fundraiser for the Buhl Public Library. The golf scramble is set for Sept. 21 at the Clear Lake Country Club located in the scenic Snake River Canyon by Buhl.
Registration will start at 8 a.m., or participants can register in advance at the library. To have a registration form sent to you or for more information, call 208-543-6500.
The shotgun start will be at 9 a.m. with a picnic lunch at 1 p.m. Team prizes for first and second team gross and for the putting contest will be provided. A silent auction will also take place.
Tee box and tournament sponsorships are currently available.
Proceeds will be used for underwriting library operations such as library programming, materials, technology upgrades and furnishings.
Register for 5K Fun Walk with your dog
TWIN FALLS —C Sports Nation will hold a 5K Fun Walk to benefit the Humane Society and XrossWay Fitness at 8 a.m. Oct. 5 at Sunway Soccer Complex, N. 2700 East. Walk the course and stay for the after-party to meet sponsors and vendors.
Of course, your canine friend is invited to join the fun. There will be special recognition for those dogs that come dressed-to-impress and for the best bark. All dogs must be leashed at all times.
The cost is $40 per individual and $50 per family. Dogs get in free. Register before Sept. 15 and receive a free t-shirt. To register, go to csportsnation.org/c-run-events" target="_blank">csportsnation.org/c-run-events.
For more information, go to csportsnation.org.
NFL Flag Football comes to town Oct. 5
TWIN FALLS — C Sports Nation will hold NFL Flag Football for first- to sixth-grade boys and girls beginning Oct. 5, with Saturday morning games. Time and location have yet to be announced.
Upon joining the league, you will receive positive and inspiring coaching and an NFL-branded shirt and flags.
The cost is $75 per athlete. Get the early-bird special for $65. To register, go to csportsnation.org.
High school sporting events Friday
Football
Aberdeen at Declo, 7 p.m.
Buhl at Burley, 7 p.m.
Canyon Ridge at Bonneville, 7 p.m.
Castleford at Carey, 7 p.m.
Clark-Watersprings at Richfield, 7 p.m.
Fruitland at Gooding, 7 p.m.
Hagerman at Dietrich, 7 p.m.
Horseshoe Bend at Glenns Ferry, 7 p.m.
Jerome at Preston, 7 p.m.
Kimberly at American Falls, 7 p.m.
Lighthouse Christian at Hansen, 7 p.m.
Marsh Valley at Filer 7 p.m.
Murtaugh at North Gem, 7 p.m.
Ridgevue at Twin Falls, 7 p.m.
Valley JV at Shoshone, 7 p.m.
Wood River at Minico, 7 p.m.
Volleyball
Castleford at Salmon River, 3 p.m.
Sun Valley Community School at Camas County, 6 p.m.
Burley, Wood River, Valley, Twin Falls, Minico, Filer, Kimberly, Jerome and Canyon Ridge at Peg Peterson Tournament, Highland Pocatello
Boys soccer
Sugar-Salem at Bliss, 6:15 p.m.
Girls soccer
Sugar-Salem at Bliss, 4 p.m.
