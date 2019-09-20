Rotary Club golf scramble is Saturday
JEROME — The Jerome Rotary Club will host its 31st annual Four-Person Golf Scramble at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at 93 Golf Ranch, 406 E. 200 S., Jerome. Proceeds will go to support Rotary’s annual Christmas Basket Project.
The entry fee is $65 per person which includes a barbecue dinner following the tournament.
For more information, call Bryan Craig at 208-420-2334 or email bryan@prescottandcraig.com.
Buhl Public Library golf fundraiser is Saturday
BUHL — The Buhl Library Foundation has organized Tee Off for Books, the eighth annual fundraiser for the Buhl Public Library. The golf scramble is set for Saturday at the Clear Lake Country Club located in the scenic Snake River Canyon near Buhl.
Registration will start at 8 a.m. or participants can register in advance at the library. To have a registration form sent to you or for more information, call 208-543-6500.
The shotgun start will be at 9 a.m. with a picnic lunch at 1 p.m. Team prizes for first and second team gross and for the putting contest will be provided. A silent auction will also take place.
Tee box and tournament sponsorships are currently available. Proceeds will be used for underwriting library operations such as library programming, materials, technology upgrades and furnishings.
93 Golf Ranch open house is Sunday
JEROME — 93 Golf Ranch will hold its 20th anniversary celebration open house Sunday at 406 E. 200 S., Jerome. Golf all day long with throw-back pricing — $15.
Enjoy prizes from local merchants, food, drink and raffles throughout the day.
Call to reserve your open tee time at 208-324-9693.
Archery Fall Kids League starts Wednesday
You have free articles remaining.
FILER — The Magic Valley Bowhunters will offer its 2019 Fall Kids League from 6:30 to 8 p.m. starting Wednesday at the range, 691 U.S. Highway 30, Filer. Kids of all ages and abilities are welcome.
There will be 10 weeks of shooting from 10- and 20-yard lines. Beginner equipment will be available. Each night will be a new learning experience.
The cost is $20 for club members and $40 for non-members. Individual membership through the end of 2019 costs $12.50.
For more information, call Mark at 208-410-0440 or Ann at 208-358-2742.
Register for 5K Fun Walk with your dog
TWIN FALLS — C Sports Nation will hold a 5K Fun Walk to benefit the Humane Society and XrossWay Fitness at 8 a.m. Oct. 5 at Sunway Soccer Complex, 2700 East, south of Pole Line Road. Walk the course and stay for the after-party to meet sponsors and vendors.
Of course, your canine friend is invited to join the fun. There will be special recognition for those dogs that come dressed-to-impress and for the best bark. All dogs must be leashed at all times.
The cost is $40 per individual and $50 per family. Dogs get in free. Register before Sept. 15 and receive a free T-shirt. To register, go to csportsnation.org/c-run-events.
For more information, go to csportsnation.org.
NFL Flag Football comes to town Oct. 5
TWIN FALLS — C Sports Nation will hold NFL Flag Football for first- to sixth-grade boys and girls beginning Oct. 5, with Saturday morning games. Time and location have yet to be announced.
Upon joining the league, you will receive positive and inspiring coaching and an NFL-branded shirt and flags.
The cost is $75 per athlete. Get the early-bird special for $65. To register, go to csportsnation.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.