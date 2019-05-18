{{featured_button_text}}

Ketchum offers Summer Youth Recreation Program

KETCHUM — Registration for the city of Ketchum Recreation Department’s Summer Youth Recreation Program is now open. There will be two four-week sessions from June 12 to Aug. 8.

The Summer Youth Recreation Program will be open to children entering third grade and older and available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Activities will include Watch Me Grow gardening, golf, swimming, skateboarding, beginner and advanced mountain biking, ball sports, performing arts and more.

All-day Friday Adventures will be available at an extra cost, and registration will open at the beginning of each session. Planned activities include whitewater rafting on the Salmon River, bouncing on trampolines at JumpTime, swimming at Easley Hot Springs and more.

Some activities for the Summer Youth Recreation Program and all Friday Adventures have limited space; early registration is encouraged. To register, go to ketchumidaho.org/registration. Payment plans and scholarships are available.

For more information, call Julia Mace at 208-726-7820, ext. 6102, or email jmace@ketchumidaho.org. Se habla Español.

Lady Hawks hold basketball camp

TWIN FALLS — The Canyon Ridge High School Lady Hawks will hold a basketball camp from 1 to 4 p.m. May 28 through 30 at the Canyon Ridge gym. Fifth- through 12th-grade girls are invited to attend.

The cost is $50 on the first day of camp. The fee includes a t-shirt basketball and player evaluation.

Coaches will be the Canyon Ridge women’s staff and the varsity Lady Hawk basketball players.

HSB Camps comes to town

TWIN FALLS — Elevate your basketball game with HSB Camps where you can train one-on-one with professionals. Camps will run as follows:

  • K through second-grade students — 9 a.m. to noon, June 6 through 8
  • Third- through 12th-grade students — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., June 6 through 8

Both camps will be held at the Canyon Ridge High School gym, 300 North College Road W., Twin Falls.

HSB stands for “Hard Work, Sacrifice, Believe.” Enjoy more than 15 hours of individualized instruction with an 8:1 player-to-coach ratio.

To register or for more information , call 208-720-1904 or email info@hsbcamps.com or go to hsbcamps.com.

Clear Lake Ladies Invitational is May 23

BUHL — The Clear Lake Ladies Golf Association will host a two-lady best ball tournament at 9:30 a.m. May 23 at Clear Lake Country Club, 403 Clear Lake Lane, Buhl. There will be a continental breakfast at 8:30 a.m., a fish entrée lunch and tee prizes.

The cost is $45 per person, with carts $12 per person. The field is limited to the first 40 teams. Mail entries to Clear Lake Country Club Ladies Invitational, 403 Clear Lake Lane, Buhl, ID 83316.

Saturday, May 18

4A State Tournament

Softball

Game 1—Idaho Falls vs. Ridgevue, 9 a.m. Lake City

Game 2—Lakeland vs. Pocatello, 11 a.m. Lake City

Game 3—Jerome vs. Bishop Kelly, 9 a.m. Coeur d’Alene High School

Game 4—Middleton vs. Mountain Home, 11 a.m. Coeur d’Alene High School

Game 5—Winners of games 1 and 2, 1 p.m. Lake City

Game 6—Winners of game 3 and 4, 1 p.m. Coeur d’Alene High School

Game 7—Winners of games 5 and 6, 4 p.m. Championship Coeur d’Alene High School

Baseball

Vallivue High School, Caldwell

Game 9 -Twin Falls vs. Kuna, 10 a.m.

3A State Tournament

Softball, Ramsey Park, Coeur d’Alene

Game 1—Gooding vs. Fruitland, 11 a.m. Field 2

Game 3—Filer vs. Homedale, 11 a.m. Field 3

Game 2—South Fremont vs. Priest River, 1 p.m. Field 2

Game 4—Timberlake vs. Snake River, 1 p.m. Field 3

Game 7—Winners of games 1 and 2, 3 p.m. Field 2

Game 8—Winners of games 3 and 4, 3 p.m. Field 3

Game 11—Winners of Games 7 and 8, 5 p.m. Championship

Game 10—Losers of games 7 and 8, 5 p.m. Consolation

Get the latest sports news and scores sent to your email inbox

Baseball, Melaleuca Field, Idaho Falls

Game 11—Sugar-Salem vs. Marsh Valley, Championship 4 p.m.

Game 10—Kimberly vs. South Fremont, Consolation 1 p.m.

2A State Tournament Baseball, Orofino High School

Game 5—Malad vs. Cole Valley, 7 a.m.

Game 6—Challis-Mackay vs. Firth, 9 a.m.

Game 7—Declo vs. Nampa Christian, 11 a.m.

Game 8—Melba vs. Grangeville, 1:30 p.m.

Game 9—Winners of games 5 and 6, 4 p.m.

Game 10—Losers of games 7 and 8, 6 p.m. 3rd place

Game 11—Winners of games 7 and 8, 8 p.m. Championship

Softball, Washington State University Intramural Fields, Pullman, WA

Game 1—Malad vs. Orofino, 10:30 a.m.

Game 2—West Jefferson vs. New Plymouth, following game 1

Game 3—McCall-Donnelly vs. Soda Springs, 10:30 a.m.

Game 4—Declo vs. Melba, following game 3

Game 5—Winners of games 1 and 2, following game 2

Game 6—Winners of games 3 and 4, following game 4

Game 7—Winners of games 5 and 6 Championship following games 5 and 6

Game 8—Losers of games 5 and 6, 3rd Place following games 5 and 6

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments