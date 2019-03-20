Try 3 months for $3

Local sports schedule

Baseball

Buhl at Wendell, 4 pm

Sugar-Salem at Declo, 3:30 pm

Golf

Canyon Ridge, Twin Falls, Burley at Minico Invite at Rupert CC, 10 a.m.

Canyon Conference All-Conference Basketball Team

First Team: Ben Puentes, Declo; McKay Breshears, Declo; Sam Mallory, Declo; Zade Swainston Wendell; Zane Kelsey Wendell.

Honorable Mention: Bart Gibby, Declo; Tyler Andersen, Declo; Joe DeMasters, Wendell.

