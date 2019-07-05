Alumni football opportunity
TWIN FALLS — Any high school football alums in the Magic Valley who want to take part in full-contact football will have the opportunity this fall. Alumni Football USA is looking to set up games for graduates of Twin Falls, Canyon Ridge, Filer, Buhl, Kimberly, Wood River, Minico, Burley, Jerome, Gooding, Wendell, Shoshone, Declo and other local schools.
Games will take place in late August and early September. Preparation will begin with team meetings July 13. Times and places will be announced.
If interested in playing, call Bob Cazet at 707-322-7650 or go to alumnifootballusa.com.
Jerome Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble is July 13
JEROME — The Jerome Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble fundraiser will be at 1:30 p.m. July 13 at the Jerome Country Club, 649 Golf Course Road.
The cost is $100 per four-person team which includes cart rental and dinner. The cost is $250 if you want to sponsor a hole, have your business name on a sign at the tee box and have an interactive presence at the hole.
Proceeds will go to the chamber. Proceeds from raffle ticket sales will go to a local nonprofit.
For more information, call 208-324-2711.
Register for Jerome Wrestling Camp by Saturday
JEROME — Jerome High School will host its Wrestling Camp from July 24 to 26, taught by Chris Bono — head coach of the University of Wisconsin.
The price is $125 per person before July 6, $145 after July 6 and $160 for on-site registration. Team pricing is available.
To register, go to twwrestling.org. For more information, call Seth at 435-406-4073 or email wrightseth17@gmail.com.
Jerome two-person golf scramble is July 21 and 22
JEROME — The Jerome Country Club will host a two-day, two-person golf scramble and best ball tournament July 21 and 22 at 649 Golf Course Road. The entry fee is $140 per team. There will be men's, women's and couples' flights with a $10,000 minimum payout.
To register, call the Jerome Country Club at 208-324-5281.
