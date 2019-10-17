Jerome Tiger boys youth basketball camp
The 13th annual Jerome Boys Basketball Camp will be offered for boys in grades 3 to 6 on Monday, Oct. 21 and Tuesday, Oct. 22 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Jerome High School. Participants will work on fundamentals: footwork, ball handling, shooting, passing and defense. Camp cost is $20 (Checks made to Jerome High School). Check-in on Oct. 21 starts at 5:30 p.m. Camp forms can be found at jerometigers.bigteams.com.
For more information contact Coach Messick at (208) 731-8219.
Gooding Recreation District open house
The Gooding Recreation District is planning an open house for the general public from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m on Oct. 31.
The recreation district is celebrating the opening of its auxiliary gym and has begun registration for volleyball for girls in grades 3 to 6, and basketball registration for boys and girls in first and second grades.
Call Smokey Legarreta at (208) 539-0710 for more information.
