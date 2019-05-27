{{featured_button_text}}

Lady Bruins host basketball camp

TWIN FALLS — The Twins Falls High School Lady Bruins will hold a basketball camp from 9 a.m. to noon June 3 to 5 at the high school gym, 1615 Filer Ave. E. Girls entering third- through ninth-grades are invited to attend.

The cost will be $45 which includes a certificate, T-shirt and basketball.

Instructors will include program coaches and current Lady Bruin basketball players. The camp will include station work emphasizing offensive and defensive fundamentals as well as position-specific drill work. There will be camp competitions including shooting, ball-handling and dribbling.

For registration forms, call Coach Jones at 208-420-7588 or email jonesna@tfsd.org.

Make checks payable to Twin Falls Lady Bruin Basketball.

Mail registration forms to Twin Falls High School, C/O Nancy Jones, 1615 Filer Ave. E. Twin Falls, ID 83301.

