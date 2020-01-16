Little Dribblers and Bruin Basketball camp
Twin Falls High School will host a basketball camp for boys and girls in preschool through fifth grade from 8 to 10 a.m. on Jan. 18 and Jan. 25.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
The cost is $35, which includes a T-shirt and a custom Bruin basketball. The campers will perform at halftime during the Twin Falls girls game against Canyon Ridge on Jan. 28.
Visit tf.tfsd.org/event/little-dribblers-bruin-basketball/2020-01-18 for a registration form.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.