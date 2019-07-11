Twin Falls golf tournament
The 12th Annual Friends of the Muni golf tournament benefiting the Twin Falls Community Foundation will be July 20 at the Twin Falls Golf Club. The event has an 8:30 a.m. shotgun start, and the entry fee is $75 per player, which includes green fees, carts and dinner, or $340 per team. There will also be raffle tickets for various prizes, including a 2020 season pass. To sign up, contact (208) 733-3326 or visit the club at 545 Grandview Drive.
Alumni football meetings are Saturday
TWIN FALLS — Any high school football alums in the Magic Valley who want to take part in full-contact football will have the opportunity this fall. Alumni Football USA is looking to set up games for graduates of Twin Falls, Canyon Ridge, Filer, Buhl, Kimberly, Wood River, Minico, Burley, Jerome, Gooding, Wendell, Shoshone, Declo and other local schools.
Games will take place in late August and early September. Preparation will begin with team meetings Saturday. Times and places will be announced.
If interested in playing, call Bob Cazet at 707-322-7650 or go to alumnifootballusa.com.
Jerome Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble is Saturday
JEROME — The Jerome Chamber of Commerce Golf Scramble fundraiser will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Jerome Country Club, 649 Golf Course Road.
The cost is $100 per four-person team which includes cart rental and dinner. The cost is $250 if you want to sponsor a hole, have your business name on a sign at the tee box and have an interactive presence at the hole.
Proceeds will go to the chamber. Proceeds from raffle ticket sales will go to a local nonprofit.
For more information, call 208-324-2711.
Magic Valley Pole Vault Camp starts Wednesday
BUHL — The Magic Valley Pole Vault Camp, formerly the Canyon Ridge Pole Vault Camp, will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday at Buhl High School.
The camp is designed for students with all skill levels in the sixth through 12th grades.
The cost of the camp is $90 ($30 per day), and camp returners will get a $30 discount. The cost includes instruction from local vault coaches, a T-shirt, camp prizes, and entry into a 2019 Stacy Dragila Meet.
Participants should bring water, snacks, sunscreen and a pole if they have their own.
To reserve a spot, contact coach Leah Holloway at 208-420-6069.
Register for basketball skills camp
JEROME — Triple Threat Basketball will host a skills camp July 17 to 19 at the Jerome Recreation Facility, 2032 S. Lincoln Ave. There will be shooting, ball handling, game awareness, defense and more skills taught.
The schedule is as follows:
- K to second grades — 2 to 3:30 p.m.
- Third to sixth grades — 4 to 6 p.m.
- Seventh to 12th grades — 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
The cost is $59 for kindergarten to second grades and $69 for third to 12th grades. The price includes a camp shirt and a frozen yogurt.
To register, call or text 435-720-3739 or go to stgtriplethreat.com/summer-camps.
Register for Chuck Gates Junior Golf Tournament by July 17
KETCHUM — The city will sponsor the 16th annual Chuck Gates Junior Golf Tournament at 1 p.m. July 19 at the Big Wood Golf Course, 115 Thunder Trail, Ketchum. Some golf experience is necessary. Flights of three, six and nine holes are available. The cost is $15 which includes a barbecue following the tournament.
To register, call John Kearney 208-726-7820 or email jkearney@ketchumidaho.org by 4 p.m. July 17. Volunteer scorers are needed; call Kearney directly.
Swing for a Cure is July 18
BUHL — Clear Lake Country Club will host a two-lady best ball golf tournament at 9 a.m. July 18 at the golf course, 403 Clear Lake Lane, Buhl. The entry fee is a $5 to $20 donation for women’s health. There will be a shotgun start.
To sign up, call 208- 543-4849 or visit the country club.
Jerome two-person golf scramble is July 21 and 22
JEROME — The Jerome Country Club will host a two-day, two-person golf scramble and best ball tournament July 20 and 21 at 649 Golf Course Road. The entry fee is $140 per team. There will be men’s, women’s and couples’ flights with a $10,000 minimum payout.
To register, call the Jerome Country Club at 208-324-5281.
Register for Jerome Wrestling Camp
JEROME — Jerome High School will host its Wrestling Camp from July 24 to 26, taught by Chris Bono — head coach of the University of Wisconsin.
The price is $145 and $160 for on-site registration. Team pricing is available.
To register, go to twwrestling.org. For more information, call Seth at 435-406-4073 or email wrightseth17@gmail.com.
University of Idaho Pig Out Golf Scramble is July 26
BUHL — The University of Idaho and the Magic Valley Vandal Boosters will hold the 48th Annual Vandal Pig Out Golf Scramble and Banquet July 26 at the Clear Lake Country Club, 403 Clear Lake Lane, Buhl. Registration will begin at noon, with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. The social will begin at 5 p.m. in the clubhouse grove, with a roast pig dinner to follow. A silent auction, raffle and various golf games will be part of the activities.
The cost is $100 per person or $80 for those younger than 30. Prices include greens fee, cart, dinner and a tee prize. Dinner tickets are $25 for non-golfers, $15 for those younger than 30 and free for children 12 and younger.
To register, call Nathan Jerke at 208-316-0897 or email mvvandals@gmail.com or go to vandalpigout.eventbrite.com.
The Pig Out is sponsored by Edward Jones advisers Trevor Tarter and Christian Tarter. All proceeds will benefit student-athlete scholarships at the University of Idaho.
