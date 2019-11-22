Upcoming Turkey Trots and Fun Runs
Here are a few options for fun runs taking place on Thanksgiving
CSI Turkey Trot: This is a 5K fun run and walk for all ages that begins at 9 a.m. with registration at 8 a.m. It will begin at the parking lot of the CSI Expo Center, and the cost is $20 per person or $60 for a family of four. Proceeds will go to the CSI Student Recreation Department’s spring activities, and each registered person will get a fleece backpack. Contact Scott Rogers at (208) 732-6488 or at srogers@csi.edu for more information.
Gooding Gobbler: There will be a 5K walk and run beginning at 8 a.m. with registration at 7 a.m. kicking off at North Valley Academy at 906 Main St. Entry fees are $25 for ages 13 and older and $10 for children 6-12. No fee for those ages five and under. Register at active.com by searching for Gooding Gobbler. Proceeds will benefit the Gooding Senators baseball team.
Paul Turkey Trot: This is a 5K fun run/walk for all ages that begins at West Minico Middle School at 9 a.m. West End Fire and Rescue will use the proceeds to benefit local programs in the community. Registration and volunteer information is available at minicassiaturkeytrot.com or in person at Hurst Chiropractic in Burley.
Jerome Recreation District Basketball
The Jerome Recreation District will be holding basketball clinics and leagues, and registration is available now. Information and registration is available for all three items at jeromerecreationdistrict.com, by phone at (208) 324-3389, in person at 2032 South Lincoln Ave. in Jerome, or by mail to PO Box 289, Jerome ID, 83338.
Youth Basketball League: Registration is open until Dec. 27 for grades 1-4 for the season that begins Jan. 18.
Kindergarten Basketball Clinic: Registration is open until Feb. 24. The clinic will be held Mondays and Wednesdays, from 4 to 5 p.m. on Feb. 24, 26, March 2 and March 4 in Gym 2. Participants will receive a basketball, and the clinic will teach the fundamentals of the game in a non-competitive environment. Cost is $15 for in-district participants and $25 for out-of-district participants.
Men’s basketball league: Registration is open until Jan. 3 and is filled on a first come, first served basis until the 12 league spots are filled. The team fee is $400, and teams must have a minimum of eight players. The six-week season begins Jan. 20 with a double-elimination tournament to follow.
CSI baseball camp is in December
The College of Southern Idaho will hold its annual baseball camp for participants aged 10 to 18 from Dec. 27 through 29 at CSI’s indoor facility. Instruction will include hitting, pitching, fielding, catching and base-running.
The cost is $250 for new attendees and $225 for returning campers. Extra sessions will be available each night on a first-come basis and will cost $50 for two one-hour sessions.
To register or for more information, email bwalker@csi.edu or go to athletics.csi.edu.
Twin Falls HS baseball/softball fruit fundraiser
The Twin Falls High School baseball and softball teams are kicking off the annual fruit fundraiser. All proceeds go toward supporting both programs. All sales will have to be pre-ordered since they are being shipped. Prices are $25 per box for boxes of oranges or grapefruits. Make checks payable to Twin Falls High School Baseball or Twin Falls High School Softball.
Pre-orders are available until Dec. 4. The fruit will be delivered between Dec. 16 and 20. Contact a prospective Bruin baseball or softball player to order, or contact one of the coaches:
Baseball: Tim Stadelmeir at stadelmeirti@tfsd.org or (208) 404-1321
Softball: Tonia Burk at burkto@tfsd.org or (208) 733-6551
