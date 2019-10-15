{{featured_button_text}}

Jerome Tiger boys youth basketball camp

The 13th annual Jerome Boys Basketball Camp will be offered for boys in the 3rd-6th grades on Monday, Oct. 21 and Tuesday, Oct. 22 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Jerome High School. Participants will work on fundamentals: footwork, ball handling, shooting, passing and defense. Camp cost is $20 (Checks made to Jerome High School). Check-in on Oct. 21 starts at 5:30 p.m. Camp forms can be found at jerometigers.bigteams.com

For more information contact Coach Messick at (208) 731-8219.

Gooding Recreation District open house

The Gooding Recreation District is planning an open house for the general public from 4:30-6:30 p.m on Oct. 30. The recreation district is celebrating the opening of its auxiliary gym and has begun registrations for volleyball for girls in grades 3 to 6, and basketball registrations for boys and girls in first and second grades. Call Smokey Legarreta at (208) 539-0710 for more information.

