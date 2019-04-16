{{featured_button_text}}

Bill’s Place hosts 16th annual Golf Benefit Saturday

TWIN FALLS — Bill’s Place will hold its 16th annual Golf Benefit from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Twin Falls Golf Course, 545 Grandview Drive.

The cost is $60 per person, $240 per team of four and $100 to sponsor a hole — $340 per sponsor with four-person team. The price includes a free barbecue lunch.

Today is the deadline for registration. The tournament is limited to the first 20 entries.

To register, call Ken Robinette at 208-733-9351 or email ken@sccap-id.org. Send money and team name to P.O. Box 671, Twin Falls, ID 83303.

Bill’s Place, a non-profit organization, is a supportive transitional home designed for young women who have successfully completed their programs with the Idaho Department of Corrections.

Ketchum offers Summer Youth Recreation Program

KETCHUM — Registration for the city of Ketchum Recreation Department’s Summer Youth Recreation Program is now open. There will be two four-week sessions from June 12 to Aug. 8.

The Summer Youth Recreation Program will be open to children entering third grade and older — available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Activities will include Watch Me Grow gardening, golf, swimming, skateboarding, beginner and advanced mountain biking, ball sports, performing arts and more.

All-day Friday Adventures will be available at an extra cost, and registration will open at the beginning of each session. Planned activities include whitewater rafting on the Salmon River, bouncing on trampolines at JumpTime, swimming at Easley Hot Springs and more.

Some activities for the Summer Youth Recreation Program and all Friday Adventures have limited space; early registration is encouraged. To register, go to ketchumidaho.org/registration. Payment plans and scholarships are available.

For more information, call Julia Mace at 208-726-7820, ext. 6102, or email jmace@ketchumidaho.org. Se habla Español.

Apply for Golden Eagle Spring Golf Fling

TWIN FALLS — Apply by Friday for the Golden Eagle Spring Golf Fling which will be April 26 at the Canyon Springs Golf Course. This four-person scramble is presented by the College of Southern Idaho Golden Eagle Booster Club and Swire Coca-Cola.

The entry fee is $60 per player and includes green fees, cart, range balls and a barbecue dinner. All teams must fill out a registration form and pay in advance.

The field is limited to the first 25 paid teams. To sign up, call Harold Johnson at 208-316-5526 or email vmhljohn@cableone.net.

Tuesday, April 16

Baseball

Glenns Ferry at Rimrock, 4:30 p.m.

Buhl at Gooding, (2) 4 p.m.

Minico at Burley, 5 p.m.

Canyon Ridge at Wood River, (2) 3:30 p.m.

Pocatello at Twin Falls, (2) 3:30 p.m.

Mountain Home at Jerome, (2) 3 p.m.

Golf

Buhl, Filer, Lighthouse, SVCS, Castleford vs Kimberly at Pleasant Valley

Hagerman, Wendell, Gooding, Declo, Oakley, Raft River Vs Valley at Ranch 93

Softball

Minico at Burley, (1) 3 pm

Filer at Buhl, (2) 4 p.m.

Canyon Ridge at Wood River, (2) 3:30 pm

Pocatello at Twin Falls, (2) 3:30 pm

Glenns Ferry at Rimrock, 4:30 p.m.

Mountain Home at Jerome, (2) 3 p.m.

Tennis

Gooding at Burley, 4 pm

Wood River at Minico, 4 pm

Canyon Ridge at Twin Falls, 4 pm

Jerome at Mountain Home, 1 pm

