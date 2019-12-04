Youth Lacrosse seeking coaches and coordinators
Snake River Lacrosse is in the process of organizing U12 and U14 teams in the Magic Valley area for the 2020 season. This is our third season and we are in need of energetic adults who are interested in coaching and/or coordinating youth lacrosse for the 2020 season. These are volunteer positions. Experience not needed, but a desire to provide a safe, fun and competitive environment is. Interested candidates will be provided training though the U.S. Lacrosse Coach Development Program and must clear a mandatory national background screening. We serve players in the Twin Falls, Kimberly, Filer, Jerome and surrounding areas. Player registration will open in January, with practices starting in March.
Interested candidates or for more information call John Lamm at (208) 490-6547 or email SnakeRiverLax@gmail.com.
Twin Falls HS baseball/softball fruit fundraiser
The Twin Falls High School baseball and softball teams are kicking off the annual fruit fundraiser. All proceeds go toward supporting both programs. All sales will have to be pre-ordered since they are being shipped. Prices are $25 per box for boxes of oranges or grapefruits. Make checks payable to Twin Falls High School Baseball or Twin Falls High School Softball.
Pre-orders are available until Dec. 4. The fruit will be delivered between Dec. 16 and 20. Contact a prospective Bruin baseball or softball player to order, or contact one of the coaches:
Baseball: Tim Stadelmeir at stadelmeirti@tfsd.org or (208) 404-1321
Softball: Tonia Burk at burkto@tfsd.org or (208) 733-6551
