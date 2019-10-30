Gooding Recreation District open house is Thursday
GOODING — An open house for the recreation district’s auxiliary gym will take place for the general public from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 315 14th Ave. E., Gooding.
The district has begun volleyball registration for girls in grades three to six and basketball registration for boys and girls in grades first and second.
For more information, call Smokey Legarreta at 208-539-0710.
