Little Dribblers and Bruin Basketball camp

Twin Falls High School will host a basketball camp for boys and girls in preschool through fifth grade from 8 to 10 a.m. on Jan. 18 and Jan. 25.

The cost is $35, which includes a T-shirt and a custom Bruin basketball. The campers will perform at halftime during the Twin Falls girls game against Canyon Ridge on Jan. 28.

Visit tf.tfsd.org/event/little-dribblers-bruin-basketball/2020-01-18 for a registration form.

— Times-news

