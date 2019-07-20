High school football officials needed
TWIN FALLS — The Idaho High School Activities Association 4th District needs high school football officials. Training and meetings will begin soon, and the State Rules Clinic is scheduled for July 30. All coaches will meet at 6 p.m. and all officials at 7 p.m. that day at Canyon Ridge High School, 300 North College Road W.
Anyone interested in officiating this fall must attend this meeting. For more information, call Kenny Lively at 208-731-8919.
Gooding fall sports registration
GOODING — The Gooding Recreation District is holding fall sports registration for football, soccer and cheer. The cost is $60 for tackle football for fifth and sixth grades, $40 for flag football for second to fourth grades, $25 for soccer for kindergarten to sixth grade and $25 for cheer for kindergarten to sixth grade, plus $50 for a uniform.
To register, call Smokey Legarreta at 208-539-0710 or email 21statechamps86@gmail.com.
Magic Valley Amateur Golf Tournament begins Wednesday
GOODING — The Magic Valley Amateur Golf Tournament will have a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the Gooding Golf Course, 1951 U.S. 26. The cost is $65, without a cart, and includes two continental breakfasts, lunch on July 25 and tee prizes.
To register, call 208-934-9977 or Rosemary at 208-961-0007.
Register for Jerome Wrestling Camp by Wednesday
JEROME — Jerome High School will host its Wrestling Camp from Wednesday to Friday, taught by Chris Bono — head coach of the University of Wisconsin. The price is $145 or $160 for on-site registration. Team pricing is available.
To register, go to twwrestling.org. For more information, call Seth at 435-406-4073 or email wrightseth17@gmail.com.
