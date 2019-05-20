{{featured_button_text}}

Clear Lake Ladies Invitational is Saturday

BUHL — The Clear Lake Ladies Golf Association will host a two-lady best ball tournament at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Clear Lake Country Club, 403 Clear Lake Lane, Buhl. There will be a continental breakfast at 8:30 a.m., a fish entrée lunch and tee prizes.

The cost is $45 per person, with carts $12 per person. The field is limited to the first 40 teams. Mail entries to Clear Lake Country Club Ladies Invitational, 403 Clear Lake Lane, Buhl, ID 83316.

Bruins’ Bowman, Mix place in state tennis

The Twin Falls Bruin’s doubles team of Tyler Bowman and Brandon Mix won the 3rd place match at the 4A state tennis tournament, beating the Kingston/Johnson team from Ridgeview.

