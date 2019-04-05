Magic Valley YMCA offers spring basketball for 1st- to 4th-graders
TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley YMCA is taking registrations for the Spring Youth Basketball Program, open to first- through fourth-graders. Games will be held in the Y’s tennis building, 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls.
Practices will begin the week of May 6, with games held Saturdays from May 18 to June 29. There will be no games on May 25.
The cost is $45 for YMCA members and $65 for non-members. The registration deadline is April 22. Registrations after the deadline will be subject to availability and a $15 late fee.
Vandal senior misses cut
University of Idaho senior Sophie Hausmann missed the cut at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.
Each participant will receive a T-shirt and will be guaranteed to play at least half of every game. The YMCA Youth Basketball Program is a developmental league focusing on participation, skill development, fun and making new friends.
Volunteer coaches are needed. If you are interested, call 208-733-4384. For more information, go to ymcatf.com.
Friday, April 5
Baseball
Firth at Gooding, (2) 4 p.m.
Buhl Mid-Season Classic
Buhl vs New Plymouth, 10 a.m. at Buhl
Kimberly vs American Falls, 10 a.m. at Kimberly
South Fremont vs Bear Lake, 12:15 p.m. at Buhl
Filer vs Teton 12:15 p.m. at Kimberly
Filer vs American Falls, 2:30 p.m. at Kimberly
New Plymouth vs Bear Lake, 12:15 p.m. at Buhl
Buhl vs Teton, 4:45 p.m. at Buhl
Kimberly vs South Fremont, 4:45 p.m. at Kimberly
Softball
Firth at Gooding (2), 4 p.m.
Lady Dawg Spring Classic at Kimberly
Kimberly vs Shelley 11 a.m. Field 1
Filer vs South Fremont 11 a.m. Field 2
Wood River vs Teton 1 p.m. Field 1
Buhl vs Shelley 1 p.m. Field 2
Kimberly vs South Fremont 3 p.m. Field 1
Filer vs Teton 3 p.m. Field 2
Buhl vs Wood River 5 p.m. Field 1
Rodeo
District VI High School Rodeo, Filer 7 p.m.
Tennis
Sun Valley Community School, at Sugar-Salem 4 p.m.
Twin Falls at Century 4 p.m.
Track & Field
Jerome, Twin Falls, Canyon Ridge, Minico, Wood River, Burley at Tim Dunne Invite, 1 p.m.
Viking Relays, Valley High School, 2 p.m.
