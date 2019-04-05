Try 3 months for $3

Magic Valley YMCA offers spring basketball for 1st- to 4th-graders

TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley YMCA is taking registrations for the Spring Youth Basketball Program, open to first- through fourth-graders. Games will be held in the Y’s tennis building, 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls.

Practices will begin the week of May 6, with games held Saturdays from May 18 to June 29. There will be no games on May 25.

The cost is $45 for YMCA members and $65 for non-members. The registration deadline is April 22. Registrations after the deadline will be subject to availability and a $15 late fee.

Vandal senior misses cut

University of Idaho senior Sophie Hausmann missed the cut at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

Each participant will receive a T-shirt and will be guaranteed to play at least half of every game. The YMCA Youth Basketball Program is a developmental league focusing on participation, skill development, fun and making new friends.

Volunteer coaches are needed. If you are interested, call 208-733-4384. For more information, go to ymcatf.com.

Friday, April 5

Baseball

Firth at Gooding, (2) 4 p.m.

Buhl Mid-Season Classic

Buhl vs New Plymouth, 10 a.m. at Buhl

Kimberly vs American Falls, 10 a.m. at Kimberly

South Fremont vs Bear Lake, 12:15 p.m. at Buhl

Filer vs Teton 12:15 p.m. at Kimberly

Filer vs American Falls, 2:30 p.m. at Kimberly

New Plymouth vs Bear Lake, 12:15 p.m. at Buhl

Buhl vs Teton, 4:45 p.m. at Buhl

Kimberly vs South Fremont, 4:45 p.m. at Kimberly

Softball

Firth at Gooding (2), 4 p.m.

Lady Dawg Spring Classic at Kimberly

Kimberly vs Shelley 11 a.m. Field 1

Filer vs South Fremont 11 a.m. Field 2

Wood River vs Teton 1 p.m. Field 1

Buhl vs Shelley 1 p.m. Field 2

Kimberly vs South Fremont 3 p.m. Field 1

Filer vs Teton 3 p.m. Field 2

Buhl vs Wood River 5 p.m. Field 1

Rodeo

District VI High School Rodeo, Filer 7 p.m.

Tennis

Sun Valley Community School, at Sugar-Salem 4 p.m.

Twin Falls at Century 4 p.m.

Track & Field

Jerome, Twin Falls, Canyon Ridge, Minico, Wood River, Burley at Tim Dunne Invite, 1 p.m.

Viking Relays, Valley High School, 2 p.m.

