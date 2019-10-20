Tigers’ Boys Basketball Camp is Monday and Tuesday
JEROME — The 13th annual Tigers’ Boys Basketball Camp for third- to sixth-graders will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at Jerome High School, 104 S. Tiger Drive. Check-in starts at 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Participants will work on the fundamentals of footwork, ball-handling, shooting, passing and defense.
The cost is $20 — checks made payable to Jerome High School. For registration forms, go to jerometigers.bigteams.com. For more information, call Coach Messick at 208-731-8219.
You have free articles remaining.
Gooding Recreation District open house is Oct. 31
GOODING — An open house for the recreation district’s auxiliary gym will take place for the general public from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m Oct. 31 at 315 14th Ave., E., Gooding.
The district has begun volleyball registration for girls in grades three to six and basketball registration for boys and girls in first and second grades.
For more information, call Smokey Legarreta at 208-539-0710.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.