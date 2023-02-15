The Filer Wildcats are going to the 3A Idaho High School Girls Basketball State Championships this week after sweeping through conference and winning their fourth straight district title.

So what if they’re the No. 7 seed in the eight-team tournament.

“The team is ready to make some noise and take it to Timberlake,” Filer head coach Clayton Nebeker told the Times-News, looking ahead to Thursday’s opener at Skyview High School in Nampa. “We are excited about this chance.”

The Wildcats will face a tough test against No. 2 Timberlake, which boasts a 20-2 record and three returning all-conference players in Marissa Needs, Jenna Chase and Ciara Soumas.

“They are fast and can shoot,” said Nebeker, adding that Filer will focus on playing strong defense.

And, he said, “We are going to take care of the basketball.”

The Wildcats are confident, Nebeker said, and plan to use the momentum from a tough regular-season schedule to do more than play two games and come home.

Filer has succeeded this season with excellent shooting efficiency, led by Josalyn Bailey, who averages 17 points per game, and Hazel Fisher, who is scoring eight per game.

Fisher also leads the team in rebounds and steals. Alli Bishop has provided a strong presence in the post.

Buhl grabbed the 3A conference’s other ticket to state after a tough battle with Kimberly.

“We focused on keeping their posts off the boards and boxing out,” Buhl head coach Jess Montgomery told the Times-News on Tuesday, explaining she had been working on boosting the team’s confidence going into the game, reminding them anything can happen.”

Montgomery added, “We talk about getting 1% better and improving in every game.”

The Indians have taken that to heart and find themselves holding the No. 8 seed in state.

“The girls are not selfish, and spread the ball around,” said Montgomery, whose team will match up against No. 1-seeded Snake River.

She added, “Playing good defense will be key.”

Aspen Eckert, Meghan Montgomery and Quincy Bowman lead Buhl.

4A

Minico won the Great Basin with a 16-7 record, a major improvement from a year ago, and holds the No. 6 seed at state.

“They played well, a complete team effort from top to bottom. I’m proud of their work this season,” Minico head coach Anna Bateman told the Times-News after winning the district title last week.

The Spartans have found multiple areas of success through different players this season, as CJ Latta often fronts the scoring, averaging 24 points per game.

Minico opens on Thursday against No. 3 Sandpoint (17-5), which is led by Aliya Strock who averages 14 points per game.

Twin Falls is also going to state, rebounding from an early loss in the district tournament against Jerome to beat the Tigers in the consolation final last weekend.

The Bruins, who are seeded eighth and will play top-seeded Shelley, are led by Halle Egbert, Jaycee Jensen and Rylee Robbins.

“We don’t have anything to lose,” said Twin Falls head coach Michael Amya. “We are going in calm and relentless.”

Amya said the Bruins have adapted a more focused mindset following a few tough contests this season, including against Timberline. They found a four-game winning streak following the loss to Timberline and hope to find similar momentum going into state.

The Russets are fronted by Brinley Cannon, who has committed to BYU, and Mia Williams.

2A

Declo has the No. 8 seed and arguably the most daunting first-round game of any team from the Magic Valley: A date against top-seeded and undefeated Melba.

Ellie Erickson and Brynn Silcock lead the Hornets.

1AD1

Oakley captured the district title and is seeded fifth at state. No. 4 Grace awaits in the first round.

The Hornets are walking into familiar territory, after playing Grace twice during the regular schedule. Those games ended in losses. However, Raft River also trumped the Hornets early this season, and they came back to be the only team in the conference to beat the Trojans.

Oakley goes into state riding a nine-game winning streak. The Hornets have four returning all-conference players: Falon Bedke, Kylan Jones, Addie Mitton and Jentry Hawker.

Raft River may have lost to Oakley but still secured a No. 3 seed, the highest of any team from District 4. The Trojans (21-3) are set to play against No. 6 Liberty Charter, a team they beat earlier in the season.

Raft River is often fronted by returning all-conference picks Libby Boden, Jessi Knudsen and Reagan Jones

1AD2

Dietrich (21-3) grabbed its ticket for state as the No. 4 seed and will bring a 15-game winning streak. Hailey Astle, Saige Hubert and Abby Hendricks will lead the way against No. 5 Leadore.

Leadore (19-4), often fronted by Sadie Bird and Mackenzie Mackay, has won three games in a row.