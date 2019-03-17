Try 3 months for $3
Nelson

Jack Nelson shooting in the 2019 USA Spring Selection Match.

 COURTESY OF MARK NELSON

KIMBERLY — Jack Nelson of Kimberly made the junior finals at the 2019 USA Spring Selection Match National Championships — International Bunker Trap. He placed fifth in the top six junior shooters with a score of 218 over four days. Nelson ended up fourth in the shoot-off with 27 points.

Because of his score, Nelson now qualifies for the Junior Olympics in June at the Olympic Training Center, Colorado Springs, Colo. He will also compete in June for the USA Shotgun National Championships.

Over 150 athletes from across the nation competed from Feb. 25 to March 9 at the Tucson Trap Club in Arizona. The event was sanctioned by USA Shooting which has an outstanding legacy as one of the most-decorated Olympic sports in the United States.

