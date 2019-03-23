Baseball
Canyon Ridge 12, Burley 0
Burley 5, Canyon Ridge 4
BURLEY – The visiting Riverhawks opened play in the Great Basin Conference with a double header against the Bobcats on Thursday, March 21. No details on game one were available but the Riverhawks won 12-0.
In the second game, Burley senior Kody Condie threw five innings for the Bobcats. Canyon Ridge senior Avery Rambur and sophomore Chipper Garrett-Lagrone each had two hits and Garrett-Lagrone had two RBIs. Rambur pitched four innings and had seven strikeouts. Burley came back and won the second game 5-4. Burley is at Skyview and Canyon Ridge is at Middleton next Thursday.
Wood River 8, Pocatello 6
Pocatello 15, Wood River 1
POCATELLO – The Wolverines and Indians split their Great Basin Conference double header on Thursday, March 21. In game one, Pocatello outhit Wood River 10-2 in the five-inning win. Junior Blake Nelson had both Wolverines’ hits. Wolverine senior Dominick Leos only lasted a third of an inning giving up five hits and 10 runs, nine of which were earned. Junior Brandon Uhrig threw two innings allowing three runs on two hits, six walks, and no strikeouts. Sophomore Ethan shoemaker was on the mound for just under two innings and gave up two runs. Wood River junior Huck Sorong had three hits including a double in the second game. Hough Trei led Pocatello with three hits. Seniors Noah Roberts and Fabian Leos split the pitching chores. Roberts allowed six hits and four runs with three strikeouts and two walks. Leos finished with three strikeouts, three walks, three hits and two runs. Wood River travels to Nampa next Thursday.
Challis-Mackay 15, Gooding 1
GOODING – The Senators lost at home to the RiverCats on Thursday, March 21. No details were available. Gooding is at Glenns Ferry on Monday, April 1.
Filer 5, Glenns Ferry 1
FILER – The Wildcats won at home defeating the Pilots on Thursday, March 21. No details were available. Glenns Ferry hosts Gooding on Monday, April 1. Filer faces American Falls in Kimberly at the Mid Season Classic on Friday, April 5.
Kimberly 11, Declo 2
DECLO – The Bulldogs defeated the host Hornets in the non-conference game on Thursday, March 21. No details were available. Kimberly hosts Buhl and Declo hosts Wendell on Tuesday, April 2
Softball
Filer 12, Buhl 7
FILER – The Wildcats won at home beating the Indians in the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference game. The second game was postponed. No details were available. Filer hosts Wendell Tuesday, April 2 and Buhl is at Gooding Wednesday, April 3.
Gooding Invitational
Thursday, March 21, 2019
Track and Field
Girls 100 Meter Dash
Name Yr School Finals
1. Parker, Grace 12 Gooding 12.78
2. Wolf, Laken 12 Gooding 13.17
3. Gartner, Kori 11 Filer 13.38
4. Stampke, Nicole 12 Gooding 13.72
5. Stockham, Elliotte 10 Gooding 14.03
6. Koyle, Kayley 11 Declo 14.34
7. Dunn, Rylee 12 Wendell 14.35
8. Meyer, Mikayle 11 Filer 14.46
Girls 200 Meter Dash
Name Yr School Finals
1. Gartner, Kori 11 Filer 27.78
2. Wolf, Laken 12 Gooding 27.82
3. Fischer, Ella 10 Filer 28.55
4. Stampke, Nicole 12 Gooding 29.09
5. Verduzco, Aileen 9 Buhl 29.99
6. Andresen, Paige 10 Gooding 30.69
7. Meyer, Mikayle 11 Filer 30.86
8. Wences, Angelita 11 Buhl 31.09
Girls 400 Meter Dash
Name Yr School Finals
1. Oviedo, Monica 12 Buhl 1:07.80
2. Stastny, Brooklyn 10 Kimberly 1:18.00
3. Rutz, Julia 10 Declo 1:20.03
4. Blakely, Whitney 11 Kimberly 1:33.09
Girls 800 Meter Run
Name Yr School Finals
1. Wolf, Keely 12 Gooding 2:36.61
2. Pedrow, Madison 11 Filer 2:43.55
3. Egbert, Lindsey 12 Wendell 2:51.45
4. Schroeder, Courtney 10 Declo 2:59.30
5. Cress, Elisabeth 12 Kimberly 2:59.80
6. Wright, Brinley 10 Kimberly 3:09.83
7. Lund, Kyra 10 Kimberly 3:23.11
8. Rutz, Julia 10 Declo 3:40.24
Girls 1600 Meter Run
Name Yr School Finals
1. Edler, Liz 11 Filer 5:44.36
2. Wolf, Keely 12 Gooding 5:49.08
3. Pedrow, Madison 11 Filer 6:24.86
4. Egbert, Lindsey 12 Wendell 6:29.58
5. Wences, Valeria 10 Buhl 6:41.24
6. Wright, Brinley 10 Kimberly 6:48.89
7. Lund, Kyra 10 Kimberly 6:50.89
8. Schroeder, Courtney 10 Declo 6:52.21
Girls 3200 Meter Run
Name Yr School Finals
1. Edler, Liz 11 Filer 12:26.64
2. Wolf, Keely 12 Gooding 12:39.39
3. Wences, Valeria 10 Buhl 14:07.49
4. Schroeder, Courtney 10 Declo 14:25.17
5. Wright, Brinley 10 Kimberly 14:37.58
6. Lund, Kyra 10 Kimberly 14:46.70
7. Phillips, Cassie 12 Declo 16:27.70
Girls 100 Meter Hurdles
Name Yr School Finals
1. Gorrell, Emily 12 Buhl 16.85
2. Bateman, Sarah 11 Declo 18.90
3. Dean, Jadelyn 10 Filer 21.60
4. Lyda, Emma 9 Declo 22.53
5. Mazur, Abby 9 Declo 22.62
Girls 300 Meter Hurdles
Name Yr School Finals
1. Bateman, Sarah 11 Declo 54.23
2. Gentry, Mateya 12 Declo 56.60
3. Gibby, Ella 9 Declo 1:03.82
4. Vazquez, Griselda 10 Filer 1:08.94
Girls 4x100 Meter Relay
Team Relay Finals Finals
1. Gooding A 52.44 8
1) Parker, Grace 12
2) Stampke, Nicole 12
3) Wolf, Laken 12
4) Stockham, Elliotte 10
2. Declo A 55.83 6
1) Ramsey, Abbie 11
2) Peterson, Kamden 9
3) Koyle, Kayley 11
4) Spencer, Kadance 9
3. Kimberly A 1:01.83 4
1) Schmitz, Josie 12
2) Merrill, Macy 11
3) Blakely, Whitney 11
4) Etherington, Tayli 10
Girls 4x200 Meter Relay
Team Relay Finals Finals
1. Declo A 1:58.53 8
1) Ramsey, Abbie 11
2) Bateman, Sarah 11
3) Peterson, Kamden 9
4) Spencer, Kadance 9
2. Buhl A 1:59.21 6
1) Oviedo, Mikayla 9
2) Wences, Angelita 11
3) Verduzco, Aileen 9
4) Oviedo, Monica 12
3. Kimberly A 2:06.81 4
1) Cress, Elisabeth 12
2) Stastny, Brooklyn 10
3) Jones, Kennedi 12
4) Schmitz, Josie 12
4. Gooding A 2:09.11 3
1) Andresen, Paige 10
2) Bennett, Lynara 9
3) Poston, Alyssa 12
4) Prince, Justice 10
Girls 4x400 Meter Relay
Team Relay Finals Finals
1. Declo A 5:00.61 8
1) Bateman, Sarah 11
2) Spencer, Kadance 9
3) Gibby, Ella 9
4) Gentry, Mateya 12
Girls 800 Sprint Medley
Team Relay Finals Finals
1. Buhl A 2:04.11 8
1) Gorrell, Emily 12
2) Oviedo, Mikayla 9
3) Wences, Angelita 11
4) Oviedo, Monica 12
2. Declo A 2:05.88 6
1) Ramsey, Abbie 11
2) Koyle, Kayley 11
3) Spurgeon, Samantha 10
4) Spencer, Kadance 9
Girls High Jump
Name Yr School Finals
1. Koyle, Kayley 11 Declo 4-10.00
1. Gentry, Mateya 12 Declo 4-10.00
3. Trappen, Morgan 11 Filer 4-06.00
3. Stampke, Nicole 12 Gooding 4-06.00
5. Andresen, Paige 10 Gooding 4-04.00
6. Gibby, Ella 9 Declo 4-02.00
Girls Pole Vault
Name Yr School Finals
1. Stockham, Elliotte 10 Gooding 10-09.00
2. Trappen, Morgan 11 Filer 8-00.00
2. Wences, Angelita 11 Buhl 8-00.00
4. Dean, Jadelyn 10 Filer 7-00.00
4. Oviedo, Monica 12 Buhl 7-00.00
Girls Long Jump
Name Yr School Finals
1. Gartner, Kori 11 Filer 15-11.50
2. Gorrell, Emily 12 Buhl 15-08.50
3. Fischer, Ella 10 Filer 14-06.00
4. Meyer, Mikayle 11 Filer 13-07.00
5. Jaques, Breanna 9 Kimberly 13-01.00
6. Dunn, Rylee 12 Wendell 12-10.00
7. Harrison, Karley 9 Filer 12-07.00
8. Schmitz, Josie 12 Kimberly 12-03.50
8. Jones, Kennedi 12 Kimberly 12-03.50
Girls Triple Jump
Name Yr School Finals
1. Stockham, Elliotte 10 Gooding 34-00.50
2. Gorrell, Emily 12 Buhl 32-03.50
3. Harrison, Karley 9 Filer 27-10.00
4. Jaques, Breanna 9 Kimberly 27-09.50
5. Jones, Kennedi 12 Kimberly 27-05.50
6. Prince, Justice 10 Gooding 26-03.00
Girls Shot Put
Name Yr School Finals
1. Fischer, Ella 10 Filer 31-07.00
2. Wolf, Keely 12 Gooding 31-02.00
3. Jones, Kara 11 Buhl 30-05.00
4. Slaughter, Faith 12 Buhl 28-01.50
5. Sullivan, Kora 12 Buhl 27-09.00
6. Smith, Helen 11 Wendell 27-07.00
7. Kahlioumi, Aryana 9 Declo 27-04.00
8. Guadarrama, Nadia 12 Wendell 26-09.50
Girls Discus Throw
Name Yr School Finals
1. Smith, Helen 11 Wendell 95-00
2. Jones, Kara 11 Buhl 86-06
3. Pedrow, Megan 11 Filer 78-00
4. Kahlioumi, Aryana 9 Declo 76-09
5. Slaughter, Faith 12 Buhl 73-03
6. Johnson, Emily 10 Kimberly 72-03
7. Taylor, Emily 12 Declo 70-06
8. Ferrell, Madison 12 Filer 68-02
Boys 100 Meter Dash
Name Yr School Finals
1. Ippolito, Andrew 2 Filer 12.03
2. Carpenter, Jonathon 11 Gooding 12.05
3. Garcia, Luis 10 Buhl 12.14
4. Arreola, Mark 9 Wendell 12.31
5. Conrad, Jared 11 Gooding 12.33
6. Carrillo, Jason 12 Kimberly 12.37
7. Morris, Cade 12 Gooding 12.40
8. Lamoreaux, Jake 9 Filer 12.41
8. Loyd, Zane 11 Filer 12.41
Boys 200 Meter Dash
Name Yr School Finals
1. Henderhan, Tom 12 Filer 24.49
2. Hunt, Jacob 12 Filer 24.64
3. Armitage, AJ 12 Buhl 24.83
4. Garcia, Luis 10 Buhl 24.84
5. Curtsinger, Zach 10 Gooding 24.85
6. Loughmiller, Andrew 10 Filer 25.34
7. Anderson, Teagan 11 Filer 25.53
8. Arreola, Mark 9 Wendell 25.54
Boys 400 Meter Dash
Name Yr School Finals
1. Wells, Brogan 11 Filer 54.43
2. Harper, Kyle 10 Declo 55.15
3. Curtsinger, Zach 10 Gooding 55.41
4. Sullivan, Tristan 12 Filer 56.01
5. Garcia, Luis 10 Buhl 56.13
6. Burch, Zach 11 Filer 56.45
7. Tews, Tegun 9 Filer 56.80
8. Hunt, Jacob 12 Filer 56.82
Boys 800 Meter Run
Name Yr School Finals
1. Rogers, Owen 10 Gooding 2:14.55
2. Botch, Anthony 9 Filer 2:17.27
3. Baumann, Tegan 11 Gooding 2:18.39
4. Shaw, Cody 10 Gooding 2:24.52
5. Bowman, Jake 9 Filer 2:26.67
6. Barendregt, Jordan 11 Filer 2:28.80
7. Couch, Clay 12 Buhl 2:29.39
8. Moya, John 9 Buhl 2:30.27
Boys 1600 Meter Run
Name Yr School Finals
1. Butler, Daniel 11 Buhl 5:05.55
2. Rogers, Owen 10 Gooding 5:12.45
3. Botch, Anthony 9 Filer 5:13.80
4. Razo, Roberto 12 Buhl 5:18.99
5. McLaughlin, Carter 10 Gooding 5:23.49
6. Needham, Keith 11 Gooding 5:25.50
7. Baumann, Tegan 11 Gooding 5:28.83
8. Manwaring, Jack 10 Filer 5:34.40
Boys 3200 Meter Run
Name Yr School Finals
1. Rogers, Owen 10 Gooding 10:44.36
2. Blackmon, Duncan 11 Declo 11:18.64
3. McLaughlin, Carter 10 Gooding 11:27.55
4. Razo, Roberto 12 Buhl 11:30.00
5. Davis, Gardner 10 Gooding 11:33.80
6. Anderson, Jon 11 Declo 11:51.95
7. Rodriguez, Marlon 9 Kimberly 12:26.14
8. DeFord, Austin 12 Filer 12:48.52
Boys 110 Meter Hurdles
Name Yr School Finals
1. Moore, Caleb 12 Declo 16.31
2. Gale, Jonathan 11 Filer 17.33
3. DeMasters, Joe 10 Wendell 18.16
4. Shaw, Dale 11 Gooding 18.26
5. Pastoor, Edward 11 Filer 18.44
6. Parker, Tyler 10 Filer 19.06
7. Lyda, AJ 10 Declo 19.78
8. Peterson, Garret 9 Declo 21.29
Boys 300 Meter Hurdles
Name Yr School Finals
1. Gale, Jonathan 11 Filer 43.85
2. Shaw, Dale 11 Gooding 45.23
3. DeMasters, Joe 10 Wendell 46.44
4. Pastoor, Edward 11 Filer 46.72
5. Hunt, Tyler 11 Filer 47.44
6. Peterson, Garret 9 Declo 53.30
Boys 4x100 Meter Relay
Team Relay Finals Finals
1. Gooding A 46.58 8
1) Novis, Anthony 12
2) Carpenter, Jonathon 11
3) Morris, Cade 12
4) Conrad, Jared 11
2. Buhl A 46.93 6
1) Rivera, Jose 10
2) Jaynes, Drexler 10
3) Garcia, Luis 10
4) Armitage, AJ 12
3. Filer B 48.69
1) Satterwhite, Wylie 11
2) Anderson, Teagan 11
3) Loughmiller, Andrew 10
4) Grant, Duncan 9
4. Kimberly A 51.59 4
1) Carrillo, Jason 12
2) Duran, Andres 11
3) Mendonca, Cody 10
4) Ramirez, Christopher 11
5. Declo A 51.78 3
1) Crider, Caden 12
2) Koyle, Elijah 10
3) Peterson, Garret 9
4) Osterhout, Dawson 11
6. Filer A 51.91 2
1) Ippolito, Andrew 12
2) Monson, Breyer 12
3) Henderhan, Tom 12
4) Loyd, Zane 11
7. Gooding B 52.87
1) Cavitt, Taylor 9
2) Mullins, Jayden 12
3) Page, Colton 11
4) Vincent, Anthony 9
Boys 4x200 Meter Relay
Team Relay Finals Finals
1. Buhl A 1:37.66 8
1) Rivera, Jose 10
2) Jaynes, Drexler 10
3) Juker, Jade 11
4) Lauda, Adam 12
2. Filer A 1:39.11 6
1) Burch, Zach 11
2) Sullivan, Tanner 12
3) Jarolimek, Austin 11
4) Henderhan, Tom 12
3. Declo A 1:41.81 4
1) Crider, Caden 12
2) Bradshaw, Kolby 10
3) Koyle, Elijah 10
4) Harper, Kyle 10
4. Filer B 1:44.46
1) Parker, Tyler 10
2) Ippolito, Anthony 9
3) Anderson, Teagan 11
4) Pastoor, Edward 11
5. Kimberly A 1:45.16 3
1) Carrillo, Jason 12
2) Cota, Tristan 10
3) Mendonca, Cody 10
4) Jackson, Brogan 10
6. Gooding A 1:47.43 2
1) Cavitt, Taylor 9
2) Mullins, Jayden 12
3) Shaw, Dale 11
4) Vincent, Anthony 9
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay
Team Relay Finals Finals
1. Filer A 3:50.14 8
1) Satterwhite, Wylie 11
2) Burch, Zach 11
3) Tews, Tegun 9
4) Sullivan, Tristan 12
2. Gooding A 4:00.61 6
1) Baumann, Tegan 11
2) Davis, Gardner 10
3) Curtsinger, Zach 10
4) Needham, Keith 11
3. Declo A 4:07.37 4
1) Crider, Caden 12
2) Anderson, Jon 11
3) Blackmon, Duncan 11
4) Lyda, AJ 10
4. Kimberly A 4:17.86 3
1) Tilton, Andrew 9
2) Manley, Ben 10
3) Jackson, Brogan 10
4) Hollist, Dylan 9
Boys 1600 Sprint Medley
Team Relay Finals Finals
1. Buhl A 3:46.08 8
1) Rivera, Jose 10
2) Jaynes, Drexler 10
3) Juker, Jade 11
4) Butler, Daniel 11
2. Filer A 3:47.97 6
1) Hunt, Jacob 12
2) Ippolito, Andrew 12
3) Sullivan, Tristan 12
4) Sullivan, Tanner 12
3. Gooding A 4:05.96 4
1) Mullins, Jayden 12
2) Shaw, Cody 10
3) Curtsinger, Zach 10
4) Needham, Keith 11
4. Declo A 4:12.59 3
1) Crider, Caden 12
2) Koyle, Elijah 10
3) Harper, Kyle 10
4) Wells, Jaxon 9
Boys High Jump
Name Yr School Finals
1 Morris, Cade 12 Gooding 5-08.00
1 Lamoreaux, Jake 9 Filer 5-08.00
3 Bradshaw, Kolby 10 Declo 5-06.00
3 Gale, Jonathan 11 Filer 5-06.00
5 DeMasters, Joe 10 Wendell 5-04.00
6 Barendregt, Jordan 11 Filer 5-02.00
Boys Pole Vault
Name Yr School Finals
1 Moore, Caleb 12 Declo 12-00.00
1 Henderhan, Tom 12 Filer 12-00.00
3 Shaw, Dale 11 Gooding 11-06.00
3 Wells, Brogan 11 Filer 11-06.00
3 Novis, Anthony 12 Gooding 11-06.00
6 McLaughlin, Carter 10 Gooding 10-06.00
7 Manwaring, Jack 10 Filer 9-06.00
8 Olsen, Kade 9 Buhl 9-00.00
8 Parker, Tyler 10 Filer 9-00.00
Boys Long Jump
Name Yr School Finals
1 Lauda, Adam 12 Buhl 21-00.00
2 Lamoreaux, Jake 9 Filer 20-00.00
3 Jarolimek, Austin 11 Filer 19-08.50
4 Armitage, AJ 12 Buhl 18-04.50
5 Jaynes, Drexler 10 Buhl 18-00.00
6 Grant, Duncan 9 Filer 17-08.00
7 Littledike, Carter 11 Declo 16-09.00
8 Perez, Harold 11 Wendell 16-08.25
Boys Triple Jump
Name Yr School Finals
1 Lauda, Adam 12 Buhl 43-00.25
2 Morris, Cade 12 Gooding 42-07.50
3 Juker, Jade 11 Buhl 39-07.75
4 Jarolimek, Austin 11 Filer 39-06.50
5 Gale, Jonathan 11 Filer 38-11.50
6 Davis, Gardner 10 Gooding 37-06.50
7 Novis, Anthony 12 Gooding 35-10.00
8 Harper, Kyle 10 Declo 34-10.00
Boys Shot Put
Name Yr School Finals
1 Monson, Breyer 12 Filer 44-03.00
2 Shriver, Carson 11 Buhl 42-04.00
3 Conrad, Jared 11 Gooding 40-03.50
4 Osterhout, Dawson 11 Declo 39-05.00
5 Trease, Cooper 10 Filer 38-00.00
6 Orozco, Benjamin 12 Wendell 36-09.50
7 Blakely, Wesley 12 Kimberly 33-02.50
8 Cervantes, Adrian 11 Filer 32-05.00
Boys Discus Throw
Name Yr School Finals
1 Shriver, Carson 11 Buhl 131-00
2 Moore, Caleb 12 Declo 114-06
3 Osterhout, Dawson 11 Declo 112-01
4 Carpenter, Jonathon 11 Gooding 104-02
5 Conrad, Jared 11 Gooding 100-09
6 Trease, Cooper 10 Filer 98-02
7 Lamoreaux, Jake 9 Filer 97-06
8 Darrington, Braden 10 Declo 86-08
Team results of Gooding Invitational at ISDB Track.
Female team scores: 1. Filer, 91 points 2. Gooding, 88.50 3. Declo, 86 4. Buhl, 74.50 5. Kimberly, 32 6. Wendell, 17.
Male team scores: 1. Filer, 140.50 points 2. Gooding, 111 3. Buhl, 88 4. Declo, 59.50 5. Wendell, 14 6. Kimberly 11.
