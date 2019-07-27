July 24-25 at Gooding Golf Course
CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT: 1st gross and overall champion-Brittanie Toone, Gooding, 156; 2nd gross-Jordyn Gines, 159; 3rd gross-Deb Richards/Roberta Robertson, 177; 1st net-Lauralee Ericson, 138; 2nd gross-Rosemary Anderson/Dustie VanWinkle, 142; 4th gross-Janet Cantor, 145; lap gross-Linda Shark; lap net-Patty Lee.
1ST FLIGHT: 1st gross-Rhonda Etchart, 184; 2nd gross-Deb Peterson, 193; 3rd gross-America Brodeen, 194; 4th gross-Joleen Toone/Susan Schmidt, 200; 1st net-Sherri Powell, 136; 2nd net-Dawn Anderson, 143; 3rd net-Bobbie Edwards, 145; 4th net-Jean Hanson, 150; lap gross-Delfie Brower/Angie Jones; lap net-Cindy Barlome.
2ND FLIGHT: 1st gross-Patricia Handres/Tamara Yost, 203; 3rd gross-Nancy Hughbanks, 219; 4th gross-Chrys Stephenson/Dixie Fleischman, 220; 1st net-Cathi Pierson, 145; 2nd net-Jenny Koski, 150, 3rd net-Norie Sterett, 154; 4th net-Charlene Bartlome, 163; lap gross-Marilyn Butler; lap net-Billie Mason.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.