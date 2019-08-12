2019 Jerome Country Club Championships
Saturday and Sunday
Men’s club champion-Drew Schwarz, 70-72-142
Men’s overall net champion-Keith Pauls/BJ Price, 129
CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT1st gross-Drew Schwarz, 142; 2nd gross-Matt Farnes, 145; 3rd gross-Colt Jones, 146; gross lap-Randall Cross, 73; 1st net-Zach Schaal, 136; 2nd net-Jim Purves, 138; 3rd net-Shane Burton/Will Black/Rick Meade/Dewey Moss, 140; net lap-Gary Krumm, 67.
FIRST FLIGHT1st gross-BJ Price, 155; 2nd gross-Nate Kennedy, 159; 3rd gross-Sam Osborn Sr., 167; gross lap-Logan Briggs, 85; 1st net-Christ Watson, 130; 2nd net-Andy Sanders, 136; 3rd net-Scott Stanger/Sam Osborn Jr./Rob Miksell/Bill Hall, 139; net lap-Bruce Harmon/Al Swan, 71.
SECOND FLIGHT1st gross-Terry Morrill, 165; 2nd gross-Jim Davis, 167; 3rd gross-John Coats, 169; gross lap-Paul Fraijo, 79; 1st net-Keith Pauls, 129; 2nd net-Rocky Hagan, 129; 3rd net-Gerald White, 133; net lap-Lance Johns, 61.
Women’s club champion-Babe Hansen, 84-80-164
Women’s overall net champion-Jennifer Chandler, 134
CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT1st gross-Babe Hansen, 164; 2nd gross-Shauna Robinson, 181; gross lap-Pat Hill, 88; 1st net-Kristin Box, 142; 2nd net-Jennifer Kulm, 148; net lap-Rexann Wheeler, 77.
FIRST FLIGHT1st gross-Diane Philbin, 185; 2nd gross-Janet Cantor, 187; gross lap-Lauralee Ericson, 92; 1st net-Amy Perkins, 140; 2nd net-Terrie Taylor, 151; net lap-Kathy Hanchett, 80.
SECOND FLIGHT1st gross-Jennifer Chandler, 190; 2nd gross-Deb Schvaneveldt, 199; gross lap-Penny Cash, 99; 1st net-Mary Lou Alves, 143; 2nd net-Shanon Keyes, 150; net lap-Pauline Van Holland, 74.
