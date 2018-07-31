Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Sam Nelson

Sam Nelson poses for a photo with his bronze medal from the SCTP International Championships on Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Colorado Springs, Colo.

 COURTESY PHOTO

A Kimberly teenager earned a bronze medal this past week at the 2018 Scholastic Clay Target Program International Championships.

Sam Nelson, 13, took third in the men’s intermediate division of the target bunker trap at the championships, which took place in Colorado Springs, Colo., from July 24-27.

Emilio Carvalho of Tranquility, Calif., took first place in the men’s intermediate division with a score of 111. Both Nelson and second-place finisher Logan Winston of Lutz, Fla., posted scores of 98 in the nine-person event, which was held on Thursday.

Nelson’s 98 was good for 43rd among 81 athletes who competed in the bunker trap. Another 31 participated in the international skeet.

The only other Idahoan at the event was Nelson’s brother, Jack, who competed in the men’s senior division of the bunker trap. Jack, 16, posted a score of 100, which placed him 22nd in the 38-man division (40th overall).

