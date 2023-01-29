Led by CJ Latta, Minico plays team game to capture top spot in 4A Great Basin

RUPERT — In her third season of high school basketball, CJ Latta is only getting better.

So is her team.

A more poised and confident bunch, led by Latta, Minico has emerged to capture the top seed in the 4A Great Basin Conference and homecourt advantage in the district tournament. All while crushing last season’s record.

The Spartans are 14-7 overall, including 11-1 in conference games — and Latta has done more than lead the way in scoring. She’s had a significant impact on the Spartans’ confidence, growth and development as a team.

“She has always been a key part of the team,” Minico head coach Anna Bateman told the Times-News. “She’s impacted the program since stepping onto the court as a freshman.”

Her abilities haven’t gone without notice.

Latta received her first NCAA Division I offer as a sophomore, from Northern Arizona University. She now has offers in hand from the University of Idaho and the University of Wyoming, too.

“It was crazy receiving the first offer. I was ecstatic, it was awesome” Latta told the Times-News this week at a team practice. “But I want to back myself up. Proving I have those for a reason really helps me with that drive to win.”

While Latta hasn’t made a decision on college, she said she plans to stay close to home.

On the prep court this season, Latta has been a consistent force, regularly leading Minico with double-digit points against top Great Basin schools.

“Personally, I work to be as consistent as possible. You can have a 50-point game, but you don’t want to have it off-balanced by a two-point game the next night,” said Latta. “Or going from a game with no assists to 12 assists. I work to stay as consistent as possible to help my team.”

As a guard, Latta controls the ball with knowledge and patience. Backed by an understanding for the team, she feels confident about everyone’s strengths and works to put them in positions to succeed.

“We groove together well, and we have developed so much trust,” she said. “I’m confident passing to everyone, and it’s easier to play knowing I can pass to multiple people.”

Latta added, “It’s great having girls that just do their thing. Haylee Stroud is strong at rebounds and put-back layups, she does amazing.”

Stroud was sidelined last season due to an ACL injury. Now off the bench, she has a renewed hunger to compete.

“I know what it’s like to be out. And when playing is taken away from you, it’s a difficult experience,” said Stroud, a senior. “I just love playing. The team chemistry is awesome, and our team goal is to win.”

That team-first approach has paid off.

“We all want to help out CJ. In past years, she has almost carried us,” Stroud said. “We can still rely on her. But now everyone is pitching in, and everyone has more confidence.”

While Latta is having another remarkable season, Stroud also pointed to the impact of Audri Gonzales, a senior transfer from Burley who she said has boosted team morale.

Gonzales is a strong guard who has shown a knack for moving the ball, getting open at multiple spots on the floor and knocking down shots.

“CJ is a great teammate who loves to contribute to every person on the team, passing the ball and getting assists,” said Gonzales. “She wants to make everyone look good, not just herself.”

She added, “I’m happy offering relief to CJ. She is able to rely on me, helping control the ball. We trust each other more.”

The district tourney will bring a new challenge for the Spartans. What happened in the regular season won’t matter now, and the Great Basin is loaded with talent and bound to produce games with high-pressure final moments.

Still, Latta isn’t phased by pressure.

“Honestly, I like the pressure moments. It makes the games more fun than it already is,” said Latta, who remembers having a basketball in her hands by 5 years old. “I never had a problem not staying calm. But focusing on why I’m playing the game really keeps me there and just wanting to win.”

It has become apparent this season that Minico is growing with experience. But is there more behind the scenes?

While Latta is someone the team can lean on in big moments, she attributed the Spartans’ success to the overall play of the team. Those big moments don’t arrive without each player doing her part.

“There are girls that stay after practice and come early to work on shots or different things,” said Latta. “This contributes to the rise in confidence, everyone wants to shoot and be a part of the games. That has really helped us.

“Working hard is something that we want to do, and it’s shown.”

