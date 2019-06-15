KIMBERLY — One of the Magic Valley’s young cowboys will get a chance to shine on the national stage later this month.
Tennessee Owens, a 13-year-old from the Kimberly school district, will head to the National Junior High Finals Rodeo in Huron, South Dakota, to compete in bull riding. The competition runs from June 23-29.
Tennessee placed second in bull riding at the Idaho Junior High Rodeo State Finals in Pocatello to qualify.
“I felt like I rode really good there,” he said of his state performance. “I covered a bull that I fell off earlier this year. I felt like I did my part pretty good there.”
The soon-to-be eighth grader saw a big improvement in his skill this year after attending a rodeo school held at the College of Southern Idaho with the instruction of Gary Leffew and members of the CSI Rodeo team.
“It really changed the way he rode, actually,” his mother, Melissa Owens, said. “It was a big part of his success this year. CSI is such an asset that way.”
“They put on some really good instruction there,” she added. “He would go and practice there also, and when he would come off, the guys from CSI would give him tips. That was a big help.”
The Owens family also credits Bill Clark, who provides Tennessee with bulls for practice and competition.
Rodeo is nothing new for the boy. He’s been doing it almost as long as he’s lived.
“I would say it’s a dream for me,” he said. “I like the rodeo a lot. It’s my favorite sport, and I’ve been doing it since I was two. It’s a dream for me, but it took a lot of hard work, too.”
His mother said it hasn’t always been easy to watch as a parent, but the amount of work Tennessee has put in over the years has put him in a good position.
“It was nerve-racking when he was doing it when he was two, then it was nerve-racking when he was on calves, and it was nerve-racking when he was on steers,” Melissa Owens said. “But he’s trained a lot. It’s just something that your gut gets used to.”
Tennessee is active outside of rodeo, too. He plays football, wrestles and runs track. But his goal is to stay involved in rodeo for the long run. He wants to do it in college.
He’s excited to make the 16-hour trip to South Dakota for nationals, and his grandmother is going to come with the rest of his family to watch.
