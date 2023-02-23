High school athletes dedicate time and energy over many years to perfect their sporting skills, often with hopes of playing at the collegiate level.

Seven more players from the Magic Valley — four from Kimberly and three from Filer — are among the latest to achieve that goal.

“Athletes having the opportunity to play the game they love at the next level is outstanding and amazing,” Kimberly softball head coach Jon Cook said after three Bulldog seniors signed letters of intent on Tuesday.

Those three players:

Maddi Clark, with NCAA Division II West Virginia Wesleyan College.

Tawni Rasmussen, with NCAA Division III Rockford University in Illinois.

Jenni Taylor, with Blue Mountain Community College in Oregon.

The girls commended their coaches, crediting them for helping to propel them to the next level in her athletic careers. Former Kimberly coach Rich Bishop was often mentioned for his guidance and impact on their games.

On Thursday, Kimberly celebrated another signing, this time in volleyball for one of the school's multi-sport standouts. Kelsy Stanger signed to play at Utah State University Eastern in Price, a Scenic West Athletic Conference rival of the College of Southern Idaho.

Stanger helped lead the Bulldogs' volleyball team as they captured the 2022 3A state championship after placing third the prior season.

Then, in the winter season, Stanger made a big impact on the basketball court as one of Kimberly's top scorers.

Next week, Filer will hold signing ceremonies for three of its top athletes.

Lauren Henderhan had a standout wrestling season, placing second at 126 pounds during the district girls tournament last week. She will continue wrestling at NAIA Hastings College in Nebraska.

Two Filer softball players are moving to the college level, too.

Kamrin Barnes will be inking a letter to join Kimberly's Taylor at Blue Mountain.

Gracie Brooks will be signing with Snow College of Utah, also of the Scenic West.

Barnes and Brooks played key roles last season as the Wildcats claimed the 3A district championship.