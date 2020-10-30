Kimberly advances to state volleyball semi-finals, Lighthouse Christian falls in first round

Despite the loss, several players still had noteworthy performances. Senior Kynlee Thornton led the offense with 17 kills, while senior Lauren Gomez carried the defense with 22 digs.

Filer High School, who also played at 8 a.m., lost its match against Parma 3-0. Both teams are out of the running for the state champion title.

As the sun peaked into the afternoon, Kimberly faced off against Kellogg at Twin Falls High School.

The first set began at an alarming pace for Kimberly fans. Kellogg quickly pulled ahead with a 21-13 lead before the Kimberly players were able to get their heads in the game. They closed the gap to only three points but lost the set to Kellogg.

“We probably didn’t come out as strong as we could, but during the second game we really showed them how we could play,” senior Alivia Schvaneveldt said.

And show them, they did.

Kimberly destroyed Kellogg in the second set, finishing with a score of 25-7.

“It was all nerves,” Kimberly head coach Lawrence Pfefferle said about their performance in the first set. “This is the first state tournament for all of them. None of these girls have had this experience before.”