Jerome CC Senior Club Championship summary
2021 Senior Club Championship

Men's Senior Club Champion Rick Burke

Net Champion Marty Mangum

Men Championship Flight

142 1st Gross Rick Burke 139 1st Net Gary Krumm

143 2nd Gross Randall Cross 140 2nd Net Nestor Hapayan

151 3rd Gross Steve Nelson 142 3rd Net J.D. Davis

77 Gross Lap Ted Black 72 Tie Net Lap Tony Link

72 Tie Net Lap Casey Perkins

First Flight

159 1st Gross Randy Rogers 141 1st Net Clay Pond

165 2nd Gross Rob Mikesell 142 T-2nd Net Chris Allen

167 3rd Gross Dan Pinther 142 T-2 nd Net Kent Piper

81 Gross Lap Paul Hash 75 Net Lap Sam Osborn Sr.

Second flight

160 1st Gross Marty Mangum 140 1st Net Rick Featherston

171 2nd Gross Joe Pereira 144 T2nd Net John Harding

176 T3rdGross Dave King 144 T2nd Net Dean Kersey

176 T3rd Gross Kim Lee 73 Net Lap Dennis Blevins

87 Gross Lap John Coats

Third flight (Black Tees)

172 1st Gross Al Swan 142 1st Net Bruce Rathke

176 2nd Gross Chuck Marshall 149 T2nd Net Tom Wagner

177 3rdGross Jim Davis 149 T2nd Net Barry Kevan

178 4th Gross Claude Cash 150 4th Net Leonard Bay

92 Gross Lap Gary Haywood 73 Net Lap Gerald White

2021 Senior Club Championship

Women's Senior Club Champion Dusti Becker

Net Champion Karen Mangum

Women Women's Championship Flight

170 1st Gross Dusti Becker 146 1st Net Dian e Philbin

177 2nd Gross Larie Hash 147 2nd Net Mary Schmidt

89 Gross Lap Shauna Robinson 78 Net Lap Jennifer Kulm

Women’s First Flight

182 1st Gross Amy Perkins 138 1st Net Karen Mangum

186 2nd Gross Eileen Patterson 140 2nd Net Sandy Ryan

88 Gross Lap Janet Cantor 77 Tie Net Lap Dar Wagner

77 Tie Net Lap Carole Bennett

Tournament Summary:

Rick Burke Won the Senior Men’s Club Championship by posting an impressive first-round score of 3 under par followed by a 1 over par 73 on Sunday to secure the Men’s Division of the Championship.

The overall Net Champion was Marty Mangum, with a two-day net total of 132.

Dusti Becker held on in the women’s Division of the championship with a two-day Gross score of 170.

Overall Net Champion Karen Mangum held off Sandy Ryan by 2 strokes and took home the hardware in the net portion of the championship.

