Jerome CC Senior Club Championship summary

2021 Senior Club Championship
Men's Senior Club Champion Rick Burke
Net Champion Marty Mangum
Men Championship Flight
142 1st Gross Rick Burke 139 1st Net Gary Krumm
143 2nd Gross Randall Cross 140 2nd Net Nestor Hapayan
151 3rd Gross Steve Nelson 142 3rd Net J.D. Davis
77 Gross Lap Ted Black 72 Tie Net Lap Tony Link
72 Tie Net Lap Casey Perkins
First Flight
159 1st Gross Randy Rogers 141 1st Net Clay Pond
165 2nd Gross Rob Mikesell 142 T-2nd Net Chris Allen
167 3rd Gross Dan Pinther 142 T-2 nd Net Kent Piper
81 Gross Lap Paul Hash 75 Net Lap Sam Osborn Sr.
Second flight
160 1st Gross Marty Mangum 140 1st Net Rick Featherston
171 2nd Gross Joe Pereira 144 T2nd Net John Harding
176 T3rdGross Dave King 144 T2nd Net Dean Kersey
176 T3rd Gross Kim Lee 73 Net Lap Dennis Blevins
87 Gross Lap John Coats
Third flight (Black Tees)
172 1st Gross Al Swan 142 1st Net Bruce Rathke
176 2nd Gross Chuck Marshall 149 T2nd Net Tom Wagner
177 3rdGross Jim Davis 149 T2nd Net Barry Kevan
178 4th Gross Claude Cash 150 4th Net Leonard Bay
92 Gross Lap Gary Haywood 73 Net Lap Gerald White
2021 Senior Club Championship
Women's Senior Club Champion Dusti Becker
Net Champion Karen Mangum
Women Women's Championship Flight
170 1st Gross Dusti Becker 146 1st Net Dian e Philbin
177 2nd Gross Larie Hash 147 2nd Net Mary Schmidt
89 Gross Lap Shauna Robinson 78 Net Lap Jennifer Kulm
Women’s First Flight
182 1st Gross Amy Perkins 138 1st Net Karen Mangum
186 2nd Gross Eileen Patterson 140 2nd Net Sandy Ryan
88 Gross Lap Janet Cantor 77 Tie Net Lap Dar Wagner
77 Tie Net Lap Carole Bennett
Tournament Summary:
Rick Burke Won the Senior Men’s Club Championship by posting an impressive first-round score of 3 under par followed by a 1 over par 73 on Sunday to secure the Men’s Division of the Championship.
The overall Net Champion was Marty Mangum, with a two-day net total of 132.
Dusti Becker held on in the women’s Division of the championship with a two-day Gross score of 170.
Overall Net Champion Karen Mangum held off Sandy Ryan by 2 strokes and took home the hardware in the net portion of the championship.