Jerome CC Senior Club Championship summary

Tournament Summary:

Rick Burke Won the Senior Men’s Club Championship by posting an impressive first-round score of 3 under par followed by a 1 over par 73 on Sunday to secure the Men’s Division of the Championship.

The overall Net Champion was Marty Mangum, with a two-day net total of 132.

Dusti Becker held on in the women’s Division of the championship with a two-day Gross score of 170.

Overall Net Champion Karen Mangum held off Sandy Ryan by 2 strokes and took home the hardware in the net portion of the championship.

