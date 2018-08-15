Subscribe for 33¢ / day

August 11-12

Men’s Club Champion: Colt Jones 70-68—138

Womens Club Champion: Babe Hansen 84-83—167

Men’s Overall Net Champion: Matthew Farnes 131

Women’s Overall Net Champion: Janice Larsen 138

Men

Championship Flight

1st Gross: Colt Jones 138

2nd Gross Shane Burton 143

3rd Gross: Drew Schwarz 144

Gross Lap: Ben Morley 74

1st Net: Matthew Farnes 131

2nd Net: Kevin Holcomb 134

3rd Net: Steve Nelson 136

Net Lap: Jake Bunn 70

First Flight

1st Gross: J.D. Davis 153

2nd Gross: Kirby Nebeker 156

3rd Gross: Marty Mangum 161

Gross Lap: Todd Box 79

1st Net: Forest Ward 133

2nd Net: Terry Morrill 134

3rd Net: Dave Keyt 135

Net Lap: Logan Briggs 67

Second flight

1st Gross: Ray Manning 170

2nd Gross: Kim Lee 175

3rd Gross: Jack Kulm 178

Gross Lap: Dennis Chandler 87

1st Net: Skip Andrew 139

T-2nd Net: Ric Gailey 141

T-2nd Net: Bill Hall 141

T-2nd Net: Dennis Blevins 141

Net Lap: Walt Hess 74

Black Tees

1st Gross: Chuck Brown 167

2nd Gross: Paul Fraijo 174

Gross Lap: Ron Stansell 85

1st Net: Curt Harris 138

2nd Net: Bruce Rathke 139

Net Lap: Tom Pestotnik 68

Women

Championship Flight

1st Gross: Babe Hansen 167

2nd Gross: Marta Lemoyne 174

Gross Lap: Shauna Robinson 97

1st Net: Janice Larsen 138

T-2nd Net: Larie Hash 143

T-2nd Net: Pat Hill 143

First Flight

1st Gross: Kristin Box 183

T-2nd Gross: Jennifer Kulm 187

T-2nd Gross: Lauralee Ericson 187

Gross Lap: Sherry Marona 99

1st Net: Janet Cantor 143

2nd Net: Eileen Patterson 147

Second Flight

1st Gross: Diane Philbin 187

2nd Gross: Deb Schvaneveldt 192

Gross Lap: Cheri Webster 101

1st Net: Jennifer Chandler 143

2nd Net: Pauline Van Holland 144

Net Lap: Mary Lou Alves 80

