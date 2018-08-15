August 11-12
Men’s Club Champion: Colt Jones 70-68—138
Womens Club Champion: Babe Hansen 84-83—167
Men’s Overall Net Champion: Matthew Farnes 131
Women’s Overall Net Champion: Janice Larsen 138
Men
Championship Flight
1st Gross: Colt Jones 138
2nd Gross Shane Burton 143
3rd Gross: Drew Schwarz 144
Gross Lap: Ben Morley 74
1st Net: Matthew Farnes 131
2nd Net: Kevin Holcomb 134
3rd Net: Steve Nelson 136
Net Lap: Jake Bunn 70
First Flight
1st Gross: J.D. Davis 153
2nd Gross: Kirby Nebeker 156
3rd Gross: Marty Mangum 161
Gross Lap: Todd Box 79
1st Net: Forest Ward 133
2nd Net: Terry Morrill 134
3rd Net: Dave Keyt 135
Net Lap: Logan Briggs 67
Second flight
1st Gross: Ray Manning 170
2nd Gross: Kim Lee 175
3rd Gross: Jack Kulm 178
Gross Lap: Dennis Chandler 87
1st Net: Skip Andrew 139
T-2nd Net: Ric Gailey 141
T-2nd Net: Bill Hall 141
T-2nd Net: Dennis Blevins 141
Net Lap: Walt Hess 74
Black Tees
1st Gross: Chuck Brown 167
2nd Gross: Paul Fraijo 174
Gross Lap: Ron Stansell 85
1st Net: Curt Harris 138
2nd Net: Bruce Rathke 139
Net Lap: Tom Pestotnik 68
Women
Championship Flight
1st Gross: Babe Hansen 167
2nd Gross: Marta Lemoyne 174
Gross Lap: Shauna Robinson 97
1st Net: Janice Larsen 138
T-2nd Net: Larie Hash 143
T-2nd Net: Pat Hill 143
First Flight
1st Gross: Kristin Box 183
T-2nd Gross: Jennifer Kulm 187
T-2nd Gross: Lauralee Ericson 187
Gross Lap: Sherry Marona 99
1st Net: Janet Cantor 143
2nd Net: Eileen Patterson 147
Second Flight
1st Gross: Diane Philbin 187
2nd Gross: Deb Schvaneveldt 192
Gross Lap: Cheri Webster 101
1st Net: Jennifer Chandler 143
2nd Net: Pauline Van Holland 144
Net Lap: Mary Lou Alves 80
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.