Idaho wins Silver State International Rodeo Queen

WINNEMUCCA, NEVADA — Katie Brackett from Three Creek was crowned the Silver State International Rodeo Queen on Monday evening.
She is the first Idahoan in eight years and the third Idaho queen to hold the title. Brackett won the categories of personality, speech, personal interview, impromptu, photogenic, and Miss Congeniality. She also won best dressed girl in the equestrian category in the Fourth of July Parade. The contest spanned five days and also tested the girls on appearance, horsemanship, modeling, and written test.
Brackett will be a sophomore at Castleford High School where she’s active in volleyball, basketball, FFA, and high school rodeo competing in girls cutting, reined cow horse, barrel racing, and team roping. She is also the class president and FFA reporter. Brackett also participates in 4-H raising market steers for her county fair.
“I was really excited," Brackett said. "The whole week has been a blast, and the other girls were so nice. It’s been a while since Idaho has won the title, and being able to represent the SSIR is an absolute honor."
The first and second attendants from the state/provincial high school rodeo queen contests were eligible for the SSIR Queen contest. Brackett was second attendant at the Idaho High School Rodeo Queen Contest where she represented District 6, the high point district this year.
The Idaho High School Rodeo Association had 95 high school and junior high members competing at the Silver State International Rodeo. Idaho is third in national membership with 617 members. This year 360 contestants competed in the state finals from nine districts, which was the largest state finals in the past 15 years. SSIR champions from Idaho Racin Allen, Sage Allen, Zane Brackett, Hunter Maxfield, and Sod Williams returned to defend their titles. Idaho’s student president Jada June Totten and vice president Chezni Woods are also competing.
The 36th annual Silver State International Rodeo was held in Winnemucca, Nev. June 30–July 7. The SSIR is open to junior high and high school contestants who finish 5th-25th in their district, state or provincial finals for the year. Contestants who qualify may pick up one extra event, provided they will not be competing in that event at the National High School Rodeo Finals.
This year SSIR featured 514 contestants open to all states and countries including Canada, the SSIR is a high school rodeo tradition since 1985. “It was the second biggest year,” said Kathy Gonzales, SSIR Executive Secretary.