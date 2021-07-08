Idaho wins Silver State International Rodeo Queen

WINNEMUCCA, NEVADA — Katie Brackett from Three Creek was crowned the Silver State International Rodeo Queen on Monday evening.

She is the first Idahoan in eight years and the third Idaho queen to hold the title. Brackett won the categories of personality, speech, personal interview, impromptu, photogenic, and Miss Congeniality. She also won best dressed girl in the equestrian category in the Fourth of July Parade. The contest spanned five days and also tested the girls on appearance, horsemanship, modeling, and written test.

Brackett will be a sophomore at Castleford High School where she’s active in volleyball, basketball, FFA, and high school rodeo competing in girls cutting, reined cow horse, barrel racing, and team roping. She is also the class president and FFA reporter. Brackett also participates in 4-H raising market steers for her county fair.

“I was really excited," Brackett said. "The whole week has been a blast, and the other girls were so nice. It’s been a while since Idaho has won the title, and being able to represent the SSIR is an absolute honor."