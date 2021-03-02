Idaho doctor, coach elected vice president of U.S. Soccer. Here’s what he plans to do

“I was kind of frustrated watching the continual churn and the lack of growth in the game in our country, and I wanted to do something to change that and be a part of the change. The coaching on the field drives my political side to want to provide a better experience for my current and future players.”

This vice president position is a volunteer one, allowing him to remain in the Treasure Valley. But he said will step down as president of the Idaho Youth Soccer Association. The organization plans to name a replacement soon, Craig Warner, the executive director of the state youth association, told the Idaho Statesman in an email.

Taylor will serve as vice president for the next three years, finishing former Vice President Cindy Parlow Cone’s term. She has since become the president of U.S. Soccer.

U.S. Soccer oversees all levels of the sport in America, from the men’s and women’s senior national teams to youth soccer to adult amateur leagues. Taylor said his exact role is not yet defined. But the former chairman of the U.S. Youth Soccer Organizational Growth Committee said he will work across all levels to grow the game.

Taylor ran on a platform of “find, develop, play” to find more soccer players, develop and train them, and then promote more playing opportunities at all ages.