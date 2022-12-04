Idaho cowboys come up empty in fourth round at NFR

It wasn’t a good showing for Idaho on Sunday at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.
One night after Stetson Jorgensen won in steer wrestling and Garrett Smith split first in bull riding, the Gem State’s five cowboys didn’t win a dollar in the fourth round of pro rodeo’s Super Bowl at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.
While Jorgensen finished out of the money for the first time, the Blackfoot cowboy nicknamed “Jorgo” remained atop the world standings with six performances to go. He’s the only bulldogger over $200,000 in season winnings, including more than $69,000 at the NFR.
Smith, the Rexburg cowboy competing at his fourth national finals, couldn’t handle a bull named GR Trailers Lil Loco from Hi Lo ProRodeo. He slipped to sixth in the world standings, less than $800 behind Oklahoma cowboy Trevor Kastner, who rode for 89 points on Sunday night.
Kastner finished second to Stetson Wright, the all-around cowboy from Utah who became the first contestant to surpass $500,000 in season earnings with his second win in four nights. Wright, who has already won five world titles at 23 years old, scored 92 points aboard Belly Dump from Salt River Rodeo.
Idaho’s other NFR-qualifying bull rider, Monteview’s Tristen Hutchings, was tossed for the third straight time since winning the first round with 90.5 points. He’s sitting seventh in the world standings.
Challis saddle bronc rider Kade Bruno experienced his first setback at the national finals, taking a no-score following three successful rides in his NFR debut, though he’d finished out of the money each time.
Rigby steer wrestler Dirk Tavenner struggled for the second night in a row after two clean runs to open his second trip to the national finals. Tavenner took a time of 13.8 seconds after a no-time in the third round.
The NFR will reach the halfway point on Monday. The fifth performance starts at 6:45 p.m.